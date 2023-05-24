Investopedia Announces Winners of the Best Credit Cards 2023 Awards

Capital One's Quicksilver Cash Rewards named best overall credit card

NEW YORK, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Investopedia announced the winners of the Best Credit Cards 2023 Awards, highlighting the top cards for consumers across travel, rewards, cash back, online shopping, and more. Investopedia's experts reviewed over 50 data points across more than 300 credit cards, evaluating each on the factors that matter most to consumers. From rewards and fees, to security and interest, Investopedia's Best Credit Cards 2023 identifies the top cards for consumers across lifestyles, spending categories, and credit scores.

"Finding the right credit card is one of the most important personal financial decisions you can make, and one size does not fit all," said Caleb Silver, Investopedia's Editor in Chief. "Whether you're a shopper, a saver, a traveler, a student, or a small business owner, our team has identified the best credit cards to help you pick the one that suits your individual financial needs while earning rewards."

The winners of the Investopedia Best Credit Cards 2023 Awards :

Best Overall: Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Airline: United℠ Explorer

Balance Transfer: Citi® Diamond Preferred® Credit Card

Business: Ink Business Preferred℠ Credit Card

Cash Back: Capital One Quicksilver Cash Rewards Credit Card

Groceries: Blue Cash Preferred® Card from American Express

Hotel: World of Hyatt Credit Card

Online Shopping: Capital One SavorOne Cash Rewards Credit Card

Rewards: Chase Sapphire Reserve®

Secured: Capital One Platinum Secured

Student: Bank of America® Travel Rewards for Students

Travel: Chase Sapphire Reserve®

To view the list of winners and their full reviews, see the Best Credit Cards 2023 Awards on Investopedia.

About Investopedia

Investopedia helps 13 million monthly U.S. users (Comscore, May 2023) learn how to understand complex financial concepts, improve their investing skills, and learn how to manage their money. Whether in a classroom, a boardroom or a living room, Investopedia's editors and network of financial advisors and experts have answered questions and earned readers' trust since 1999. Investopedia is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.

