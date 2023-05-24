HCP Releases 2023 Benchmarking Report Now for Home Care, Home Health, & Hospice to Benchmark Business Across Care Continuum

REXBURG, Idaho, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HCP, the leading provider of customer and employee satisfaction surveys, training, and reputation management, released its 14th Annual Edition of the HCP Benchmarking Report, now tripled in size, covering home care, home health, and hospice.

The 2023 HCP Benchmarking Report includes data collected through an industry-wide survey conducted during the first months of the year. The Report is designed to equip post-acute care businesses with the industry trends and benchmarks needed to thrive alongside the changes of an ever-evolving care continuum. With expanded research, organizations have a more in-depth, holistic view into the current state of post-acute care.

"Leaders in the post-acute care industry are tackling challenges and finding innovative solutions by looking at the care continuum as a whole," said Kristen Duell, CMO of HCP. "With 10,000 baby boomers turning 65 each day and providers taking a hard look at their own data and strategies, I knew we needed to create a resource for the post-acute industry to find a holistic solution to the challenges we face. The 2023 HCP Benchmarking Report is the key to helping organizations do just that."

New data points covered in this year's Report include business accreditation, nurse hiring conversions, clinician training hours, patient-centered care, annual training plans, career ladders, care plans, DEIB, and the dozens of new insights available as part of the home health and hospice benchmarks.

More information about the 2023 HCP Benchmarking Report can be found at https://www.homecarepulse.com/benchmarking/.

About HCP

HCP leads the post-acute care industry in experience management, training, and reputation management. Through its Care Intelligence Platform and recent acquisitions of Activated Insights and Pinnacle Quality Insight, HCP empowers providers to attract and retain employees during workforce shortages and improve care outcomes. HCP also conducts the annual Benchmarking Report, the most comprehensive survey of providers in North America, and administers Best of Home Care awards to agencies that achieve best-in-class satisfaction scores. For more information, visit https://www.homecarepulse.com.

