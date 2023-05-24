Genesys Customers Reach New Heights on Genesys Cloud CX

Leading organizations turn customer experiences into competitive advantage through the power of experience orchestration

SAN FRANCISCO, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ahead of Xperience 2023 (June 19-21), the customer experience (CX) event of the year, Genesys® highlights how organizations are transforming their customer engagement through the power of the Genesys Cloud CX™ platform. With nearly 30% year-over-year growth on the platform in total customers during the company's most recent fiscal year 2023 (February 1, 2022-January 31, 2023), Genesys Cloud CX today powers more than 4,500 organizations to orchestrate loyalty-defining experiences that give them a competitive edge while helping them gain efficiency and scale. Strong customer demand for the all-in-one experience orchestration platform has propelled the company's momentum with more than $2 billion total revenue reported in the last fiscal year.

Virgin Atlantic, M&T Bank, Nestle Nespresso UK&ROI, Coca Cola BSSC and Admiral are just a few of the thousands of leading brands that selected or expanded their use of Genesys Cloud CX last year. As a single unified platform and orchestration engine with a strong global presence, as well as continuous delivery of innovation across digital, AI and workforce engagement management (WEM), Genesys Cloud CX supports the needs of organizations — from small businesses up to those with 20,000+ users.

"The benefits Genesys Cloud CX customers are achieving speaks to the platform's ability to meet the experience goals for any organization, regardless of size, industry or location," said Olivier Jouve, chief product officer at Genesys. "Our leadership in experience orchestration enables organizations to break free from their data silos and equips them with the necessary digital and AI technologies to nurture stronger and hyper personalized relationships with their employees and customers for better business outcomes."

Genesys customers are transforming how they connect with their customers using the most innovative cloud platform on the market and adopting the latest digital and generative AI innovations, such as speech analytics and auto-summarization. Highlights from last fiscal year include:

The top 50 Genesys Cloud CX customers averaged nearly 8,000 unique agents on the platform, up approximately 30% year-over-year (as of the end of January 31, 2023 , compared to January 31, 2022 ).

Over 200% year-over-year growth in digital interactions, a more than 4Xincrease compared to voice.

60Xyear-over-year increase of usage of the platform's native AI capabilities to support self-service strategies via voice and digital channels.

More than 80% of Genesys Cloud CX customers deploy the Genesys Workforce Engagement Management solution, with 64% of customers using three or more capabilities, including gamification, workforce scheduling and optimization, and quality assurance (as of the end of January 31, 2023 , compared to January 31, 2022 ).

Key customer outcomes include:

North America

A Genesys Cloud CX customer since 2020, Coca-Cola Bottlers' Sales & Services Company (CCBSSC) has realized several benefits over the years, including improved customer experience, reduced IT effort and significant total cost of ownership (TCO) savings. Last year, CCBSSC extended the capabilities of the platform further by using Genesys Dialog Engine Bot Flows to launch an account finder voicebot to determine who the customer is and why they're reaching out before they even connect to an agent. By capturing customer intent, CCBSSC can route inquiries to the best agent to handle their interaction, eliminating multiple transfers for a smoother customer care experience. CCBSSC also tapped into new integrations from the Genesys AppFoundry® Marketplace. Notably, by combining the power of Genesys Cloud CX and Help Lightning, CCBSSC technicians can now use video chat to visualize what customers are seeing, resulting in an improved fix rate of 12%, a reduced carbon footprint and valuable cost reduction realizations.

Alberta Health Services , the largest integrated provincial health care system in Canada , has combined the power of , the largest integrated provincial health care system in, has combined the power of Genesys Cloud CX with Thrive Reset to automatically deliver short breaks to its Health Link nurses who are managing stressful medical assessment and evaluation calls. This allows them to destress, recenter and recharge within their workflow.

O2E Brands , the company behind 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, evolved from its on-premises solution to Genesys Cloud CX to achieve unlimited scalability and agility. Within five days of deployment, the company had all 500 remote team members up and running. Now, focused on optimizing two areas: agent occupancy and sales conversion, the team manages forecasting, scheduling and coaching within the Genesys Workforce Engagement Management system.

Uplift, a US- and Canada -based eCommerce and travel fintech, now operates with 40% fewer agents by introducing AI, improving IVR containment rates and consolidating nine channels via the Genesys Cloud CX platform.

Europe, the Middle East and Africa

BBVA , a Spanish multinational financial services company, is in the process of migrating 10,000 remote customer care services agents to Genesys Cloud CX in Spain and Latin America , where it's already realizing improvements. A key outcome for the bank in Peru includes resolving 82% of interactions automatically in the first instance. In Spain , Genesys also helped BBVA reduce its resolution of non-urgent customer requests from 7 days to 2.5 days. In the case of urgent requests, this figure decreased from one day to one hour.

Eni Plenitude improved the flexibility and accuracy of its IVR call handling with Lucilla, a voicebot that uses Genesys and Google Cloud Dialogflow. As a result of several initiatives including Lucilla, the company has seen a 30% reduction in agent callbacks and a 30% increase in Net Promoter Score (NPS).

French IT services company, HELPLINE, migrated to Genesys Cloud CX. By using voicebots and chatbots, the company has increased client satisfaction in the face of a 30% volume increase. It now handles 50,000 requests daily with 100% of interactions initially processed by AI — achieving first-contact resolution success of over 80%.

Asia Pacific Region

As part of its digital transformation initiative, AIA Group , one of Korea's leading insurance organizations, became the first financial services company in the country to adopt SaaS-based contact center solution with the deployment of Genesys Cloud CX.

Cathay Pacific , one of the world's largest carriers of international passengers, moved from a legacy contact center platform to Genesys Cloud CX amidst the challenges posed by the pandemic to boost agent productivity, operational excellence and enhance customer experience.

Japan's Persol Works Design, an HR, BPO and Help Desk/Contact Center outsourcing organization (part of Persol Group), selected Genesys Cloud CX to enhance the quality of remote work operations of its contact center, strengthen support for business continuity plans, and provide scalability in multichannel and non-voice seamless operations for the future.

Latin America

Universidad Tecnologica de México (UNITEC) , moved to Genesys Cloud CX for greater flexibility and increased reliability to improve the experience for its students and teachers. Upon initial deployment, UNITEC saw contact rates improve across chat (100%), WhatsApp (38%) and voice (35%). Agent turnover decreased by 2%. In 2023, the education provider expanded its use of Genesys Cloud CX, growing from 250 to 950 agents over the course of the year.

BancoEstado, the largest bank in Chile , evolved from an on-premises system to Genesys Cloud CX to enable teleworking and to realize new management and monitoring capabilities for its customer experience. This transformation resulted in 360-degree customer experience view, increasing service levels by 20% and driving KPIs to more than double the company's customer satisfaction (CSAT) level.

Join Genesys at Xperience '23 to learn directly from our customers about how Genesys Cloud CX empowers them to transform their customer and employee experiences. The three-day event will feature some of today's most forward-thinking organizations, including Virgin Atlantic, ATB Financial, Coca-Cola Bottlers' Sales & Services Company, GM Financial, GSG, Lighthouse Works, The National Domestic Violence Hotline, Rabobank, TechStyleOS and more. Registration is open now.

