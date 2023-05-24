Fresh Thyme Market Celebrates Memorial Day with Hot Deals for Grilling and Gathering

Shop Fresh Thyme Market for quality, fresh ingredients at a great value to kick-off the summer season this Memorial Day Weekend.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Thyme Market , a community-focused grocer with a mission to provide communities with quality food that is affordable, is thrilled to offer hot deals and top picks on grilling staples and selections to ensure your Memorial Day events go according to plan.

"Picking out the ideal meat for grilling is essential for a successful holiday celebration. Don't be afraid to try something new, Fresh Thyme offers a wide variety of Certified Angus Beef Steaks, from T-Bone to Boneless Ribeye - ranging from $13.99 to $17.99 per pound that can be paired with your favorite sides, sips, and snacks" said Jason Resner, meat & seafood merchandising department lead at Fresh Thyme Market. Shoppers will also want to pair their proteins with side dishes, sweet or savory snacks, and fresh fruits and vegetables for a full spread.

"Fresh Thyme is your one-stop shop for all things snacking - from favorite brands you know and love to organic and better-for-you brands." said Meghan Sedivy, RD and LDN of Fresh Thyme Market. "Fresh Thyme has everything you need to provide a well-balanced spread that everyone will love no matter what dietary lifestyle they follow"

For the full list of deals this Memorial Day at Fresh Thyme, see below:

For more information on specials, hot deals, recipes or to place an online pickup or delivery order head to: ww2.FreshThyme.com .

About Fresh Thyme Market

Fresh Thyme Market, a local, community-focused grocer with 71 stores in 10 states throughout the Midwest, was born from a genuine desire to help people live better and healthier lives. Every day Fresh Thyme Market works to be a trusted resource in our communities, bringing people access to real food at real affordable prices. With a local focus on what the community needs, each store provides fresh, natural, and organic food at affordable prices. By offering an immersive, intuitive shopping experience, Fresh Thyme Market meets people wherever they are on their journey to living a healthier lifestyle. To learn more, visit freshthyme.com .

