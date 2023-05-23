UltiMaker Launches the Method XL 3D Printer to Deliver Unrivaled Accuracy and Precision for Engineering Applications

With a temperature-controlled heated build chamber and heated build plate, the new Method XL is engineered to print large production parts with manufacturing-grade ABS

BROOKLYN, N.Y. and UTRECHT, Netherlands, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- UltiMaker, a global leader in 3D printing, today announces the launch of Method XL, the ultimate 3D printing solution for engineering applications, offering precision printing with industrial-grade materials without compromising on part size. The UltiMaker® Method™ XL 3D printer is designed to deliver the accuracy and performance of industrial production alongside the flexibility and affordability of a desktop 3D printer.

Method XL, the ultimate 3D printing solution, combining the precision and performance of industrial production with the flexibility and affordability of a desktop 3D printer. (PRNewswire)

The latest printer release from UltiMaker's professional offering bridges the gap between desktop and industrial 3D printers by delivering a perfect fusion of accessibility and performance. With a spacious 305 mm x 305 mm x 320 mm build volume and a dimensional accuracy of ± 0.2 mm1, it allows customers to tackle ambitious projects—from functional prototyping to end-use parts.

Method XL is engineered to create large, complex parts that are durable using industrial-grade materials like ABS-R and ABS Carbon Fiber. The heated chamber, which can reach up to 100°C, is designed to enable optimal results when printing with ABS, one of the most popular and challenging materials to successfully print on a desktop 3D printer due to its tendency to warp and deform. New to the Method series is Method XL's heated build plate, a bonus for customers who want an extra layer of security to avoid warping and layer adhesion issues. Both the heated build plate and the temperature-controlled heated build chamber combine to create a stable environment for printing accurate and strong parts of any size.

"UltiMaker's mission is to grow the adoption of 3D printing in manufacturing. We saw that there was a lack of production-level industrial capabilities in more accessible and easy-to-use 3D printers," said Nadav Goshen, CEO at UltiMaker. "With Method XL, we believe we are bringing customers the best 3D printing solution in the market for engineering applications. Method XL is the only 3D printer in its price class with a heated chamber and heated build plate to print large and accurate parts with injection molding plastics like ABS. With the ability to print larger parts, customers can achieve greater output and efficiency, making Method XL an excellent choice for those looking to take their 3D printing to the next level."

With its expansive build volume, high dimensional accuracy, heated build chamber and heated build plate, Method XL can print production plastics at a fraction of the cost of industrial machines and with the ease of desktop 3D printers. Combined with RapidRinse™, a fast-dissolving water-soluble support material, Method XL makes printing with ABS an even simpler and smoother process. RapidRinse enables one of the fastest support removals for complex FDM parts, resulting in a more refined surface finish. For a seamless CAD file to printed part workflow, Method XL syncs directly with CloudPrint™ software, allowing customers to easily upload, monitor, and track their print jobs from their web browser.

Method XL expands the arena of possibilities, with compatibility with a wide range of industrial-grade materials through its open materials platform and the LABS Experimental Extruder. Materials currently available through the LABS program include Jabil SEBS, a soft material with flexible, rubber-like properties; Polymaker PolyMax™ PC, a polycarbonate material that combines strength, toughness, and heat resistance, and LEHVOSS PAHT 9891, a carbon fiber-reinforced nylon able to withstand high temperatures. Method XL also offers an external moisture-controlled material case, ensuring peak performance from professional-grade materials. The printer comes equipped with a HEPA filter and an activated carbon filter for safer 3D printing indoors.

For more information, visit ultimaker.com/methodxl.

About UltiMaker

UltiMaker is a global leader in 3D printing, focused on shaping the future of manufacturing and product development. With a wide range of cutting-edge 3D printing solutions, including the popular S and Method series, and an extensive portfolio of 3D printing materials, UltiMaker is paving the way for innovation across industries. As part of its dedication to advancing education, UltiMaker also offers the MakerBot sub-brand and Sketch series, providing one of the most comprehensive 3D printing ecosystems for classroom learning. With a focus on reliability, precision, and innovation, UltiMaker is empowering customers to push the boundaries of what's possible. Learn more at www.ultimaker.com.

Ultimaker is a trademark or registered trademark of UltiMaker Holding B.V. MakerBot, CloudPrint, and RapidRinse are trademarks or registered trademarks of MakerBot Industries, LLC. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

1 ± 0.2 mm or ± 0.002 mm per mm of travel (whichever is greater). Based on internal testing of selected geometries.

