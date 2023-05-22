Health-Ade's Guava Dragon Fruit Kombucha Is Back by Popular Demand

The seasonal fan favorite flavor returns, tantalizing taste buds all summer long

LOS ANGELES, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-Ade , the creators of feel good, bubbly beverages that support a happy and healthy gut, announce the return of their most popular seasonal kombucha flavor, Guava Dragon Fruit !

Flavored with organic, non-GMO juice from sweet guava and tart dragon fruit, Health-Ade's fan favorite seasonal kombucha is the perfect mouth-watering summer treat! First making its debut in Summer 2022, Guava Dragon Fruit joined the brand's rotating lineup as the third seasonal kombucha flavor, and quickly sold out of the brand's online offering.

"When we set out to create this addition to our lineup, we learned that Guava Dragon Fruit is hitting a flavor profile for consumers that our other kombucha offerings don't – and it's because it's feeding the wanderlust for travel that we've identified as a megatrend in flavor exploration," said Charlotte Mostaed, Health-Ade's Chief Marketing Officer. "We're excited about the opportunity for our loyal Health-Ade fans to transport themselves to another destination through their taste buds, while also getting that good gut feeling with the probiotics and organic acids in Health-Ade Kombucha."

Guava Dragon Fruit will further Health-Ade's goal to make kombucha a household mainstay by providing a fun and unique flavor profile to the probiotic packed beverage. This delicious flavor pairs well with everything, helping more people incorporate Health-Ade into their day. Beyond satiating consumer's desire for wanderlust, Health-Ade Kombucha's Guava Dragon Fruit flavor also promises to be very incremental to the brand. It has the highest reach of the 16 flavors tested in preliminary research, as well as ranking highest in consumers feeling it delivers the benefits they are looking for in a kombucha.

This tropical-forward kombucha item is the second in Health-Ade's seasonal rotating kombucha items that also include Pineapple Creamsicle, which brings some summer fun to the winter months with tropical sweetness and warm vanilla; and the nostalgic Holiday Cheers, a winter holiday season staple with notes of ginger, allspice, vanilla, cacao, cinnamon, clove and nutmeg.

On their mission to reach more consumers and bring kombucha to every fridge in America, Health-Ade recently announced a multi-year partnership with host, producer, and media personality, Ryan Seacrest. The media mogul and long-time Health-Ade Kombucha lover joins the company as a brand advocate to share the benefits of kombucha with America and encourage people to swap their sugary sodas for Health-Ade, a satisfying alternative that packs a probiotic punch. In addition, earlier this year, Health-Ade Kombucha released a new line of 11.5 oz cans in four core kombucha flavors: Pink Lady Apple, Ginger Lemon, Passion Fruit-Tangerine, and Pomegranate, meeting consumers through new refreshment occasions with an even more convenient format.

Health-Ade's Guava Dragon Fruit Kombucha is now available nationwide while supplies last at retailers such as Albertsons, Target, and Whole Foods Market and online at health-ade.com .

For more information on Health-Ade, visit www.health-ade.com . Follow along on Instagram @healthade , Facebook /HealthAde and Twitter @DrinkHealthAde

About Health-Ade Kombucha

Health-Ade creates feel-good, bubbly beverages with gut health benefits so you can follow your gut and show the world what you're made of. The brand got started in the Brentwood Farmers Market in 2012 selling its flagship kombucha drinks. Instantly gaining a cult following in Southern California, Health-Ade Kombucha rapidly expanded to sell nationwide in over 50,000 stores including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Safeway / Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, and Target. All Health-Ade products are naturally fermented with high-quality ingredients and are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan, and each bottle of Health-Ade Kombucha exceeds the World Health Organization's daily standard for probiotics.

