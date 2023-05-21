Campari hosts a night of unforgettable moments at 76th Festival de Cannes

Official Partner of Festival de Cannes, Campari, hosted its 'Discover Red' event on the heart of the Cannes Croisette, with a guest list including Charles Melton, Luke Evans and Alessandra Ambrosio.

CANNES, France, May 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Campari, the iconic Milanese, red aperitivo returned to the 76th edition of the world-renowned Festival de Cannes, as an official partner and hosted its Discover Red event attended by Charles Melton, Luke Evans and Alessandra Ambrosio.

Iconic model, Alessandra Ambrosio, attends the Campari: Discover Red event experience, celebrating the unforgettable creations of cinema. (PRNewswire)

The event was attended by actor, Charles Melton, ahead of his premiere for May December at the 76th Annual Festival de Cannes. During his time in Cannes, Charles has also received a breakthrough talent award at the Variety Golden Globes Awards for his role in the film. Also in attendance was acting legend, Luke Evans, and iconic model with Italian heritage, Alessandra Ambrosio.

During each stage of Discover Red, guests invited to experience a series of unforgettable creations from two Michelin Star Chef, Christian Sinicropi, Head Bartender of Camparino in Galleria, Tommaso Cecca; each of whom are icons within their own fields and elevated the night to take it beyond the expected. The scene was set at the Martinez Hotel, inspiring guests with a night that brought Campari's longstanding heritage in cinema to life.

Guests were immersed in a four-part multi-sensory dining experience curated by two icons of mixology and gastronomy. Chef Christian Sinicropi used his limitless skill as a two Michelin Star Chef to curate each course paired perfectly with Campari cocktails, curated by Tommaso Cecca, the head bartender at Camparino in Galleria, which provides legendary service in Milano and is a symbol of the aperitif par excellence.

Creating an enhanced dining experience, when guests arrived at the dinner, a seemingly regular dinner table transformed into a fully immersive display inspired by the Festival de Cannes Red Carpet, the Cannes Riviera, the power of imagination and Campari's place at the heart of cocktail culture. The four dining chapters each began with an iconic Campari cocktail that inspired an unforgettable dish, stimulating the senses, while guests were guided through the evening by a narrator to accompany the audio-visual display.

No star-studded event would be complete without viral celebrity content creator and Red Carpet regular, Cole Walliser. Having captured celebrities at the Oscars, The Grammys, Golden Globes and Emmys, Cole is best known for his slow-motion edits of talent at high profile events.

Campari Group's Head of Global Marketing, Julka Villa comments: "As this is the second time we have been an Official Partner of Festival de Cannes, the aim of Discover Red was to curate a night that brought together the icons of Campari and cinema, each of which inspire the unforgettable. As one of the most celebrated global film festivals, our event took inspiration from the aspirational allure of Festival de Cannes, pushing it to the next level delivering the elevated experience that people expect from both Campari and the Festival. To do this, each moment of Discover Red captured the unique relationship between Campari, cinema and the Festival, immersing guests in this world through all senses and the night was yet another great example of Campari going beyond the expected."

Throughout the night, cocktails were expertly served by Camparino in Galleria, providing the legendary service of the historic Milanese bar located in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II. Camparino is a symbol of the aperitif par excellence; it brings to Cannes its strong connections with both Milano, the birthplace of Campari, and the artistic and cultural context of the 20th century.

The Camparino team served a selection of iconic Campari cocktails to guests, including the Negroni, Campari Spritz and the Negroni Sbagliato. Alongside these classic cocktails, the Camparino team served the Red Carpet – Cannes Edition: a fresh tasting and salty cocktail inspired by the Cannes Riviera.

ABOUT FESTIVAL DE CANNES

The Festival de Cannes is an event that brings together the world's film professionals around an official competition and an International Film Market, whose highly media-oriented aspect makes it one of the first annual international events, contributing to the world cinematic influence.

ABOUT CAMPARI

Campari, the iconic, unforgettable Italian red spirit sitting at the heart of some of the world's most famous cocktails. Campari was founded in Milan in 1860 by Gaspare Campari, and pioneered by his son, Davide, who created something so distinctive and revolutionary that its secret recipe has not been altered since. Vibrant red in colour, Campari's unique and multi-layered taste is the result of the infusion of herbs, aromatic plants and fruit in alcohol and water. As well as being unique and distinctive, Campari is extremely versatile, offering boundless and unexpected possibilities. As a source of this passionate inspiration since its creation seen through its founders' creative genius, artists in different fields and the world's best bartenders, Campari stimulates your instincts to unlock your passions, inspiring limitless creations.

ABOUT CAMPARI GROUP

Campari Group is a major player in the global spirits industry, with a portfolio of over 50 premium and super premium brands, spreading across Global, Regional and Local priorities. Global Priorities, the Group's key focus, include Aperol, Appleton Estate, Campari, SKYY, Wild Turkey and Grand Marnier. The Group was founded in 1860 and today is the sixth-largest player worldwide in the premium spirits industry. It has a global distribution reach, trading in over 190 nations around the world with leading positions in Europe and the Americas. Campari Group's growth strategy aims to combine organic growth through strong brand building and external growth via selective acquisitions of brands and businesses. Headquartered in Milan, Italy, Campari Group owns 22 plants worldwide and has its own distribution network in 22 countries. Campari Group employs approximately 4,000 people. The shares of the parent company Davide Campari-Milano N.V. (Reuters CPRI.MI - Bloomberg CPR IM) have been listed on the Italian Stock Exchange since 2001. For more information: http://www.camparigroup.com/en Please enjoy our brands responsibly.

ABOUT CAMPARINO

Camparino in Galleria is the legendary bar opened by Davide Campari in Milan's Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in 1915. The bar was opened opposite to Caffè Campari, the establishment opened by Gaspare Campari - Davide's father and the creator of the bitter liqueur - in 1867. An instant hit with the people of Milan, the bar became synonymous with the city's aperitivo tradition and in 2015 marked its 100th anniversary. Following a renovation project, the bar reopens to the public in autumn 2019 with a refreshed identity and food and drink offering designed to consolidate its status as one of the most influential establishments in the world for lovers of mixology and gastronomic innovation.

Actor legend, Luke Evans, enjoyed the Campari: Discover Red event experience, with a beach aperitif, immersive dinner and after party on his first night in Cannes for the 76th Annual Film Festival, celebrating the unforgettable creations of cinema. (PRNewswire)

Actor Charles Melton enjoys a Campari aperitif at Campari: Discover Red event experience ahead of his premiere for May December at the 76th Annual Festival de Cannes (PRNewswire)

No star-studded event would be complete without viral celebrity content creator and Red Carpet regular, Cole Walliser, who bought his GLAMbot to Campari’s Discover Red event. (PRNewswire)

Iconic Milanese red aperitif, Campari, hosted an Campari: Discover Red at the Martinez Hotel, celebrating the unforgettable creations of Campari, its cocktails and the cinema industry. (PRNewswire)

