OAM SKIN & CIARA COLLABORATE WITH QVC FOR A VIDEO-RICH SHOPPING EXPERIENCE, INVITING CONSUMERS TO LEVEL UP THEIR SKINCARE ROUTINE

LOS ANGELES, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OAM Skin (On A Mission), the innovative skincare brand created by Grammy Award-winning entertainer Ciara, is excited to announce its collaboration with QVC - giving the brand the opportunity to connect directly with consumers through video-rich shopping experiences.

Launched last September, OAM Skin simplifies skincare, offering solutions, formulated with an innovative blend of Vitamin C - developed, and tested for all skin tones and skin types. All products contain their proprietary Tri-C Pro-Peptide Complex™ which combines three forms of Vitamin C and Peptides, that help to brighten and hydrate skin with non-irritating formulas. Every product in the OAM system is numbered to help consumers properly layer products and use them as a full skincare routine.

"The reason I decided to create OAM was to simplify skincare and harness the benefits of Vitamin C in non-irritating formulas for all skin types. Seeing the results and positive responses from customers who have been using the products has been so rewarding and this launch with QVC opens endless opportunities to connect with a larger community. I'm so excited that more people have the opportunity to level up their skincare routine with OAM!" - Founder & Executive Chairwoman Ciara

OAM Skin is scheduled to premiere during QVC's Master Beauty Class 24-hour event on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 at 6PM EST. OAM Skin Founder, Ciara and Skincare Advisory Board Member, Yolonda Frederick-Thompson will join QVC Program Host, Shawn Killinger, live on-air to debut the collection and share the story behind OAM and the products.

OAM Skin will also be participating in two Master Beauty Class livestreams on Tuesday, May 23, 2023 which will be streaming on QVC.com and across QVC's social media and streaming platforms:

Shades of Summer Beauty ( 5PM EST ) - In this segment, beauty brands break down summer 2023's top trends in beauty for every shade. Beauty is not "one size fits all," and thank goodness for that. Summer beauty is no different and when it comes to melanin-rich skin, choosing the right products, from SPF to moisturizers, is pivotal to achieving results. 2. 1,2 Step...to Summer Skin! Just prep...and GLOW! ( 9PM EST ) - An epic class on summer skin featuring OAM Skin's new-to-the-Q Skin Radiance System. Sit down with Ciara for a "girlfriend to girlfriend" lesson in how the Vitamin C-formulated skincare line will hydrate and brighten your skin for a natural glow to level up your skincare just in time for summer!

To highlight the premiere of the brand on QVC, OAM Skin will be featured across all QVC platforms including QVC broadcast, QVC.com, QVC's Facebook and YouTube, and streaming app, QVC+.

"We could not be more thrilled to share our products with a wider audience through QVC's reach. Consumers know that QVC sets a high standard for their skincare brands, and our missions are aligned around rigorous testing and efficacy requirements. QVC's unique shopping experience is so well suited for our products which offer both immediate and long-term results that are very demonstrable in a visual shopping format. We are excited to work with QVC to deepen consumer engagement and relevance across their broadcast, social, digital, and live streaming channels, which allows OAM Skin and Ciara to have many touchpoints with its consumers!" - CEO Jamira (JC) Johnson

"We love the simplified approach that OAM Skin brings to skincare," said Anna Baker, Vice President, General Merchandise Manager, Beauty, QVC. "The majority of QVC customers are women over 50 and skincare is a very important part of their beauty routine. We think OAM Skin will really resonate with our customers because it is a full skincare routine rooted in Vitamin C with a numbered system to properly layer the products to see the most results. This brand has a powerful story, and we are excited to have Ciara share her passion with our QVC customers and bring this brand to life across our video commerce platforms."

All 5 products from the OAM Vitamin C Radiance Collection will be debuting on QVC and QVC.com, including the Vitamin C Hydrating Cleanser, Vitamin C Brightening Pads, 20% Vitamin C Brightening Serum, and Vitamin C Radiance Moisturizer.

ABOUT OAM:

OAM offers clinical skincare made simple and made for all. Products are dermatologist tested and proven to work for all skin types and skin tones. Created by entrepreneur, producer, and artist Ciara, OAM stands for "On a Mission." OAM was created by Ciara to give everyone access to the power of clinical level products through a simplified routine that works, and is formulated and proven for all skin tones and types including sensitive skin. All products are formulated with the Tri-C Pro-Peptide Complex™, a proprietary blend of peptides and trifecta of highly refined Vitamin C.

