LG OLED COLLABORATES WITH SIX N. FIVE TO PUSH BOUNDARIES IN THE WORLD OF DIGITAL FINE ART

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LG Electronics (LG OLED) announced today another breakthrough collaboration with Six N. Five (Ezequiel Pini b. 1985), an award-winning Argentinian designer and digital artist based in Barcelona. Over the last decade, Pini has increasingly explored how 3D tools and software can be used in his artistic practice to create imaginary, dreamlike worlds whose aesthetic is at once modernist, contemporary and, above all, elegant. The collaborative exhibition Among the Sky, includes six specially commissioned artworks presented on large-scale format LG OLED and Lifestyle Screens, is being launched and exhibited during Frieze New York during a private preview held at The Shed May 17, and during the fair from May 18 - 21.

LG OLED Arts' collaboration with Six N. Five highlights a continuing and concerted effort in bringing together the world of digital art and advanced technology by presenting contemporary art experiences through LG OLED screens to inspire new and changing forms of the platform and broadening the ways viewers can and will experience visual culture. With premium self-lit picture quality and powerful image processing technologies, LG OLED TVs elevate the viewing and user experience in digital art display.

"We believe that LG OLED will break through the limitations of conventional media and open up the possibilities for digital art and artists," said Kate Oh, vice president of the Brand Communication Division at the LG Home Entertainment Company. "In accordance with our motto, We inspire art, LG OLED will inspire many artists as they advance into new forms of art, transcending the borders of different fields. We could not be more excited in working with the most talented digital native artists – such as Six N. Five who understand this space."

The series of six newly commissioned works, "Among the Sky" are inspired by landscape paintings, expressionism, and fantasy realms of the surrealist masters but whose practice draws on digital tools of digital artwork to produce animate vignettes that blur the distinction between natural and outer worldly expressions - one physical and the other, digital. Through this unique collaboration with LG OLED and LG Art Lab, each work can be seen and experienced viscerally in the physical world while also being made available across purely large-scale, digital platforms. Aptly presented on LG's state-of-the-art OLED evo TVs, which accurately reproduce the textures and colors of the work. Offering higher brightness, clarity and detail, LG OLED evo delivers exceptionally immersive images.

"The sky has no boundaries. Its immensity has always represented a sacred journey beyond perceived limits to me. The world as we know and experience has a finite horizon. It is broken when our vision is raised to connect with the sky," shares Six N. Five. "For some, it proposes the connection to the beyond, to our divine and spiritual essence. We look up there when we ask for things, when we seek an explanation, or simply when we decide to "end" the verticality of our bodies to allow us a physical and mental rest, surrounded by nature."

The six series of works by Six N. Five will be available as NFTs (Non-Fungible Token) via LG Art Lab on May 25th at 12:00AM EDT and also be exhibited during Frieze New York from May 17 - 21, 2023 at The Shed 8th Floor, Tisch Skylights located at 545 W 30th Street, New York, NY. The exhibition is curated by Ezequiel Pini and supported by Triple X.

