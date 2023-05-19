LEADING HEALTHCARE EXECUTIVE RACHEL HOOVER, MS, MBA, NAMED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AT UM FACULTY PHYSICIANS, INC.

BALTIMORE, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- William F. Regine, MD, FACR, FASTRO, FACRO, President of University of Maryland Faculty Physicians, Inc. (FPI), along with University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) Dean Mark T. Gladwin, MD announced that Rachel L. Hoover, MS, MBA, began serving as the new FPI Executive Vice President and Chief Administrative Officer (EVP/CAO), effective May 1.

Hoover is a healthcare leader with more than 20 years of experience in providing strategic oversight and planning for enterprise-wide initiatives in academic and private health care systems. Most recently she served as Chief Operating Officer for Johns Hopkins Regional Physicians and was previously Director of Global Services for Johns Hopkins Medicine.

"Rachel Hoover brings an extraordinarily deep and diverse portfolio of experience in financial and operational oversight of clinical care, education, and translational and clinical research," said Dr. Regine, who is also the Senior Associate Dean for Clinical Affairs at UMSOM, the Isadore & Fannie Schneider Foxman Chair of Radiation Oncology, and Executive Director of the Maryland Proton Treatment Center. "She also has proven expertise in leading strategic planning, program management, and transformation initiatives, which makes her a perfect fit for implementing the new FPI integrated model that involves greater participation from departments."

In this critical leadership position, Ms. Hoover will be responsible for establishing and executing the major objectives associated with FPI's reinvigorated mission as an integrated multispecialty clinical enterprise of excellence, in alignment with University of Maryland Medical Center and Medica System (UMMC/UMMS) and community partners.

"I am honored to step into this important role and to work with such an esteemed group of experts," said Ms. Hoover. "Having spent so many years on the other side of town, I have had the opportunity to admire the work this group does, and I look forward to partnering broadly with teams to achieve sustained growth and to support the expansive, strategic priorities of UMSOM and UMMC/UMMS."

The redesign of FPI, implemented last year, involves an integrated group practice model in which departments have greater participation in the shared business plans and initiatives, and in financial growth, while preserving economies of scale and aspects of the previous "federated" model. Multiple advantages of the new structure include strengthening of FPI's alignment with the University of Maryland Medical Center and Medical System, creating shared decision-making structures, and reducing artificial siloes and barriers.

"Given her experience and previous achievements, I am confident that Ms. Hoover will be successful in building efficiencies and process improvements within FPI," said Mark T. Gladwin, MD, who is also Vice President for Medical Affairs, University of Maryland, Baltimore, and the John Z. and Akiko K. Bowers Distinguished Professor at UMSOM. "She will also develop and implement operational plans to accelerate clinical growth and expand primary and multidisciplinary care in support of UMSOM and its UMMC/UMMS and community partners."

University of Maryland Faculty Physicians, Inc. (FPI), is made up of more than 1,200 faculty members from the University of Maryland School of Medicine, providing care for more than 1.5 million outpatients and inpatients every year. UMSOM faculty physicians conduct cutting-edge research and clinical trials and offer care in more than 40 medical specialties. FPI treats patients nearby at more than 60 offices located across Maryland, as well as provides all clinical care at the University of Maryland Medical Center, one of the nation's leading academic medical centers, and some of the clinical care at all other UMMS hospitals.

"I look forward to working with Ms. Hoover in inspiring, motivating, and engaging our FPI team members, UM SOM faculty, and UMMC/UMMS and community partners to achieve goals that will benefit our patients and sustain and support current and new initiatives," said Dr. Regine.

