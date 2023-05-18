Third Annual Famous Amos Ingredients for Success Entrepreneurs Initiative to Award $150,000 in Grants to Black-Owned Businesses

Grant recipients will receive mentorship resources as well as capital to uplevel their businesses through annual program

CHICAGO, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Famous Amos, in partnership with the National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), began accepting applications to the Famous Amos' Ingredients for Success Entrepreneurs Initiative. The national grant competition, now in its third year, awards three Black, early-stage business owners with $50,000 in unrestricted business capital along with business and mentorship resources provided by NBCC.

"The Ingredients for Success Entrepreneurs Initiative is a way for Famous Amos to honor the legacy of Wally Amos, a passionate entrepreneur whose impact has led to so many joyful cookie moments," said Rachna Patel, Vice President of Marketing for Famous Amos. "We are thrilled to launch the third year of this special grant program for Black business owners as it means we get to continue carrying out our mission of advancing racial equity and supporting Black economic success."

Eligible applicants must be business owners at least 21 years old, at minimum 90% Black-owned, in business for five years or less, and headquartered in the United States. To be considered, applicants must submit a 90-120 second elevator pitch video that explains why they should receive the $50,000 grant for their business. The process of creating the pitch video is meant to mimic and prepare applicants on pitching their businesses for additional capital investments.

Black businesses continue to face financial challenges in their efforts to sustain profits and success. According to a 2022 Meta survey, the COVID-19 pandemic greatly impacted small businesses due to their vulnerability to economic shocks. In turn, 51% of Black-owned small businesses experienced record low sales in 2022. A similar report by Black Enterprise found that venture capital funding for Black businesses fell 45% after hitting record highs in 2020.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with Famous Amos to advance our necessary mission of empowering Black businesses and communities," said Charles H. DeBow, III, CEO of the National Black Chamber of Commerce. "The Ingredients for Success Entrepreneurs Initiative is a philanthropic effort that provides a solution to a persistent need in the Black founders community: financial and mentorship support to ensure there is continued business growth. Closing the knowledge gap that many Black owners find themselves facing is critical to closing the significant wealth gap that Black communities have experienced for many generations."

A total of $300,000 has been given to six Ingredients for Success grant recipients from the previous two cycles. Previous grant recipients and Ingredients for Success alumni have included a legal services business, a startup fresh grocery, a luxury eyewear company, among more. The program continues to be highly competitive with thousands of applications submitted each year.

Hopeful entrepreneurs have until 11:59 p.m. EST on Sunday, June 25, 2023 to submit their applications and elevator pitch videos into the online portal for Cycle 3 of Famous Amos' Ingredients for Success Entrepreneurs Initiative.

For more information and to apply, please visit FamousAmosIngredientsforSuccess.info.

About Famous Amos

Famous Amos has been a beloved brand since 1975, known for its classic chocolate chip cookies. Founded by Wally Amos, an African American entrepreneur, Famous Amos grew from a bakery in Hollywood, California into a company serving millions of customers across the United States. In 2020, Famous Amos began a major philanthropic effort, the Ingredients for Success Entrepreneurs Initiative. The initiative is a part of the brand's efforts to support racial equity, give to social causes, deepen diverse vendor partnerships, and concentrate on an inclusive and diverse work culture.

About Ferrero

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy, in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 38,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com.

About the National Black Chamber of Commerce (NBCC):

The NBCC is a nonprofit, nonpartisan, nonsectarian organization dedicated to the economic empowerment of African American communities. 140 affiliated chapters are locally based throughout the nation as well as international affiliate chapters based in North, Central, and South America, the Caribbean, Africa and businesses as well as individuals who may have chosen to be direct members with the national office. The National Black Chamber of Commerce® is dedicated to economically empowering and sustaining African American communities through entrepreneurship and capitalistic activity within the United States.

