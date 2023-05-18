Premier Sports Performance Beverage Partners Up with World's Largest Endurance Brand

LOS ANGELES, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REIGN Total Body Fuel, the leading zero-sugar performance energy drink, officially announced today their partnership with Spartan, the world's largest obstacle course race (OCR) and endurance brand.

REIGN Total Body Fuel Becomes Official Sponsor of Spartan Race and Tough Mudder (PRNewswire)

The partnership will introduce a clean performance energy beverage to all Spartan competitors. The two brands share similar values - competitive, authentic and inspiring. Racers have the opportunity to start their race day experience by sampling the product at the REIGN registration activation and continue their day by participating in notable REIGN Festival Challenges.

"We are excited to name REIGN Total Body Fuel as our Official Energy Drink of Spartan US and Canada. REIGN has been a longtime supporter of Obstacle Racing and the endurance sports community and we love the brand's attitude, authenticity and innovation delivering a better-for-you energy drink for our athletes," said Ian Lawson, VP of Partnerships at Spartan.

The expanded partnership with Spartan came off the back of a successful 2022 with REIGN and Tough Mudder. The co-branded REIGN Mudderhorn obstacle became a must do for all fitness aficionados. The REIGN sponsored stage contests continue to engage participants of all ages - especially the REIGN limbo contest. In 2022, 70% of Tough Mudder participants interacted with REIGN on-site and co-branded neck gaiters generated significant brand exposure.

"The REIGN family is super thrilled to be partnering up with Spartan," said REIGN General Manager Kellen Flores. "Our partnership with Tough Mudder has been such a home run that both sides were certain there was potential for even greater success. Only the best athletes in the world compete in Spartan races, and REIGN wants to provide them with the fuel to perform at their peak."

Spartan and Tough Mudder events span from the world's most popular obstacle course races to trail events, functional fitness challenges, multi-stage mountain bike races and team-based endurance missions. For more information or to sign up to compete in a race, visit www.spartan.com and toughmudder.com

Next up on the calendar is a Spartan double header in Texas and California: the Austin Spartan Event Weekend , and the Big Bear Spartan Trifecta Event Weekend , both running May 20-21.

About Spartan

Spartan is a global experiential sport and wellness brand with a 10 million+ strong community. We create transformational experiences, products, and content to help people, companies and teams tear down boundaries and expand what they believe to be possible. Spartan combines large scale global events with a vibrant digital content and community platform. With 250 events across more than 40 countries on six continents, Spartan is the world's leading extreme wellness and endurance brand. Visit www.spartan.com more information and registration.

About Tough Mudder

Founded in 2010, Tough Mudder is a leading global sports and active lifestyle brand that creates the world's most extraordinary adventures and champions the power of teamwork. With more than 6 million participants, the company hosts more than 130 challenges (Tough Mudder Kids, Tough Mudder 5K, Tough Mudder 10K, and Tough Mudder 15K) and endurance (Tough Mudder Infinity, Toughest Mudder and World's Toughest Mudder) events annually in 10 countries. The company's content studio fuels a global movement of people who work together to uncover their hidden potential, providing millions of engaged online brand enthusiasts with wellness, nutrition and inspirational content delivered daily across social and digital platforms. More than 500,000 new participants are welcomed to the global Tough Mudder community every year. The company is part of the Spartan global family of extreme endurance properties. For more information visit www.toughmudder.com .

About REIGN Total Body Fuel™

Blended with 300mg of Natural Caffeine, BCAAs, CoQ10 & electrolytes, REIGN Total Body Fuel is designed for your active lifestyle. Offering zero sugar and zero artificial flavors & colors, REIGN Total Body Fuel is the ultimate fitness-focused beverage to support your performance needs. Available in ten amazing flavors: Orange Dreamsicle, White Gummy Bear, Reignbow Sherbet, Cherry Limeade, Melon Mania, Razzle Berry, Lilikoi Lychee, Red Dragon, Watermelon Warlord and all-new Tropical Storm. Visit your local retailer to try one today and make sure to follow on Instagram @reignbodyfuel … REIGN Total Body Fuel™ is available in the US, Canada, Caribbean, Brazil, Chile, UK, and a number European countries; ingredients and flavors featured in the above description vary for countries outside of the US. Please visit www.ReignBodyFuel.com for more information

For more information contact:

Ross McDonagh

Sr Communications Manager

951-317-4130

ross.mcdonagh@reignbodyfuel.com

Paige Hegedus

713-345-0805

paige.hegedus@spartan.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE REIGN Total Body Fuel