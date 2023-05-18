Hello Group to Report First Quarter 2023 Results on June 6, 2023

BEIJING, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hello Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MOMO) (the "Company"), a leading mobile social and entertainment platform in China, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023 before U.S. markets open on Tuesday, June 6, 2023.

Hello Group's management will host an earnings conference call on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 p.m. Beijing / Hong Kong Time on the same day).

Preregistration Information

Participants can register for the conference call by navigating to https://s1.c-conf.com/diamondpass/10030926-ahys7h.html. Upon registration, each participant will receive details for the conference call, including dial-in numbers, conference call passcode and a unique access PIN. Please dial in 10 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin.

A telephone replay of the call will be available after the conclusion of the conference call through June 13, 2023. The dial-in details for the replay are as follows:

U.S. / Canada: 1-855-883-1031

Hong Kong: 800-930-639

Passcode: 10030926



Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations section of Hello Group's website at https://ir.hellogroup.com.

About Hello Group Inc.

We are a leading player in China's online social and entertainment space. Through Momo, Tantan and other properties within our product portfolio, we enable users to discover new relationships, expand their social connections and build meaningful interactions. Momo is a mobile application that connects people and facilitates social interactions based on location, interests and a variety of online recreational activities. Tantan, which was added into our family of applications through acquisition in May 2018, is a leading social and dating application. Tantan is designed to help its users find and establish romantic connections as well as meet interesting people. We also operate a number of other applications to serve different social and entertainment demands from our users.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

Hello Group Inc.

Investor Relations

Phone: +86-10-5731-0538

Email: ir@hellogroup.com

Christensen

In China

Mr. Eric Yuan

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: eric.yuan@christensencomms.com

In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: linda.bergkamp@christensencomms.com

