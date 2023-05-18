Daylight Wine & Spirits Promote Doug Benzenberg to National Sales Director

SONOMA, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Daylight Wine & Spirits , known for its flagship brand, Ammunition Wine & Whiskey , is thrilled to announce the promotion of Doug Benzenberg, carrying over 25 years of industry experience, to National Sales Director.

Daylight Wine Company logo (PRNewswire)

This role is integral in leading the Daylight Wine & Spirits sales team and driving growth across the brand's award-winning portfolio and substantial distribution network spanning 40 states.

"As an entrepreneur leading an independent company, you're required to wear many hats but you need to know when to pass the torch," said Daylight Wine and Spirits President and Co-Founder, Andy Wahl. "That time is now and the management team here at Daylight couldn't be more proud to see Doug take this massive step in his career. His passion and undeniable talent, instills great confidence that he will rise to the challenge and drive our sales to the next level.

Doug, who resides in Colorado, joined Daylight in January of 2020 to run the west division. After much success, he further cemented his commitment to the company by becoming a vested partner in early 2023.

Prior to joining Daylight, Doug's first industry job brought him to the Lansdowne Resort in Virginia, where he developed a true passion for the food and beverage business.

In 2003, he joined Constellation Brands as a field sales manager which eventually brought him to Denver in 2006 where he ran the state for the Icon Estates division. From there, he joined Hope Family Wines as a regional sales manager. After a seven year run building new brands with Hundred Acre Wine Group and Old Bridge, he saw the potential in the Daylight portfolio and joined the team as a regional sales director.

"I'm honored the leadership at Daylight trusts me to captain this incredibly talented sales crew and serve as a steward for our phenomenal distribution, retail and restaurant partners," added Doug Benzenberg, National Sales Director for Daylight Wine & Spirits. "I'm looking forward to utilizing my experience and passion for brand building to provide internal structure and foster a culture that will help accelerate the momentum behind our award winning family of brands."

Daylight Wine and Spirits brands can be found in select retailers, restaurants and online partners nationwide. For more information on Daylight Wine and Spirits, visit daylightwineandspirits.com and follow along on Instagram at @Drink Ammunition .

About Daylight Wine & Spirits

Since 2013, Andy Wahl and Bill Kerr, co-founders of Daylight Wine & Spirits, have focused on producing world class wines and spirits that resonate with real people. From day one, the Daylight team committed to a singular phrase; "Excellence Over Everything." Nearly a decade later, not only has that commitment taken shape, but it continues to drive every element of the company – from grape to glass, barrel to bottle. Daylight's brands all share a common thread, each challenging stodgy industry conventions and instead focusing squarely on crafting world-class products for passionate consumers, not critics. For more information on Ammunition Wines and Whiskey, Screen Door Cellars and Badgerhound visit: daylightwineandspirits.com.

