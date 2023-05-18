ADP to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

ROSELAND, N.J., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ADP (Nasdaq: ADP), a leading global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced that members of its management team will present at the following conferences:

The J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Monday, May 22, 2023 .

The TD Cowen Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Wednesday, May 31, 2023 .

The Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Thursday, June 8, 2023 .

Information regarding webcast and archived replay of the events will be available on ADP's website at investors.adp.com.

ADP - Investor Relations

Investor Relations Contacts:

Danyal Hussain, CFA

973.974.7836

Danyal.Hussain@adp.com

Matthew Keating, CFA

973.974.3037

Matthew.Keating@adp.com

ADP - Media

Media Contact:

Allyce Hackmann

201.400.4583

Allyce.Hackmann@adp.com

