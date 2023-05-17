ZENVIA Reports Q1 2023 Results

Strong Q1 2023 profitability metrics with Gross Profit YoY growth of 38.3% leading to EBITDA of BRL 23.9 million
SÃO PAULO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV), the leading cloud-based CX platform in Latin America empowering companies to transform their customer journeys, today reported its operational and financial metrics for the first quarter of 2023.
Cassio Bobsin, Founder & CEO of ZENVIA, said: "Our strong results in the first quarter of 2023 are a testament of our intensified focus on profitability and the strength of our innovative SaaS platform. Our clients are already understanding the benefits of being able to concentrate their full customer journey with us. Increasing the cross–selling will be our utmost focus in 2023. Amid a still challenging macroeconomic environment, we continued delivering innovative solutions tailored to every stage of the customer journey."
Shay Chor, CFO & IRO of ZENVIA, said: "We are proud to announce our first quarter results for 2023 with strong profitability metrics, attesting our ability to navigate a complex economic environment while executing the savings plan initiated in July 2022. The correct balance between revenue growth and profitability led to a 38% growth in Gross Profit and EBITDA of BRL 24 million, which marks three quarters in a row of positive EBITDA. We have also been able to manage well our cash generation, which is allowing us to pay down more expensive debt and foresee lower funding gap for the remainder of the year."
Key Financial Metrics
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
YoY
Total Customers
13,292
12,400
7.2 %
Net Revenues (BRL MM)
179.0
197.6
-9.4 %
Non-GAAP Gross Profit (BRL MM)
92.5
66.8
38.3 %
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
51.6 %
33.8 %
17.8 p.p.
EBITDA(1) (BRL MM)
23.9
-7.6
n/m
Cash Balance (BRL MM)
159.0
391.6
-59.4 %
Operating Cash Flow(2) (BRL MM)
95.3
(46.6)
n/m
- Normalized EBITDA for Q1 2022, which excludes non-cash impacts from earn-outs adjustments.
- EBITDA (+/-) changes in working capital (-) capex.
Financial Highlights Q1 2023
- Net Revenues down 9.4% YoY to BRL 179.0 million, mainly from lower SMS volumes given increasing focus on profitability in the CPaaS segment.
- Non-GAAP Gross Profit of BRL 92.5 million, up 38.3% YoY, with non-GAAP Gross Margin expanding 17.8 p.p. to 51.6% due to a better revenue mix combined with stronger margins across all segments.
- Total number of active customers reached 13.3k, comprised of 6.4k from SaaS and 7.4k from CPaaS.
- Operating Cash Flow (OCF) of BRL 95.3 million due to positive EBITDA and better working capital management.
Our Segments
We report Revenue and non-GAAP Gross Profit broken down by SaaS and CPaaS. We believe this is the best way for all stakeholders to understand our business and growth levers.
SaaS Business
SaaS Key Operational & Financial Metrics
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
YoY
Total Customers
6,446
3,362
91.7 %
Net Revenues (BRL MM)
68.6
51.9
32.1 %
Non-GAAP Gross Profit (BRL MM)
46.4
33.2
39.8 %
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
67.7 %
64.0 %
3.7 p.p.
Net Revenue Expansion
121.3 %
n/a
n/a
Our SaaS business Net Revenues increased 32.1% YoY to BRL 68.6 million in Q1 2023, of which BRL 59.1 million was recurring-based, compared to BRL 51.9 million in Q1 2022 revenues of which BRL 44.9 million was recurring-based.
This quarter saw an increase in downsell due to uncertainties related to the macro scenario in Brazil, especially impacting our large corporate clients, which negatively impacts our growth rate.
Therefore, our Net Revenue Expansion (NRE) totaled 121.3% compared to 124.0% in Q4 2022 and the Annual Recurring Revenue reached BRL 236 million, a BRL 3 million decrease compared to Q4 2022, mainly due to this downsell.
Despite this challenging macro environment, we managed to post healthy profitability metrics in this segment, with Non-GAAP Gross Profit for the quarter increasing 39.8% YoY to BRL 46.4 million, up from BRL 33.2 million, translating into a Non-GAAP Gross Margin of 67.7%, up 3.7 percentage points when compared to Q1 2022.
SaaS Case Study: VIA increases customer retention by digitalizing its customer service operations
VIA (B3: VIIA) is the holding company of many of the leading Brazilian retail brands such as Casas Bahia, Ponto Frio and Extra.com.br. It serves nearly 97 million customers through e-commerce, 1,100 physical stores, 29 distribution centers and delivery hubs. The pandemic took a toll on the company's customer service operations: with volumes tripling, VIA didn't have enough automation to meet growing demand. This significant increase, especially in digital demands, prompted the company to look for new ways to innovate and further digitize its customer journey.
One of the key solutions chosen was to use Zenvia's customer experience platform to implement chatbots in the contact channels, as their customer service was previously more phone based. The bots work both on the inbound and outbound flow of information – they can answer a simple question on a delivery date and are also able to warn clients of a problem that may impact a delivery date.
The implementation of Zenvia's chatbot led to a dramatic change in the consumer experience of VIA and its brands, which can be measured by satisfaction surveys. Those who are served by digital channels give a score 28% higher than those who are served by 'humans'. In addition, VIA recorded improvements of more than 27% in customer retention through the use of chatbot.
"Zenvia helped us precisely in this construction. We had a pain in understanding what was the best channel for the client, what was the best way to communicate, what were the most sought-after journeys, how to automate the main doubts. For example: 'what is my delivery date?', the bot can answer this for the client. So Zenvia has helped us to cut through the red tape, to personalize and offer a better experience for our customers," said Fabrícia Ruiz Braga, Customer Service Project Manager at VIA.
AI Use Case: Integration of ChatGPT with chatbot tool for a major Brazilian Insurance company
Since May 2023, a major Brazilian insurance company has been using Zenvia's solution integrating ChatGPT with the chatbot tool. Zenvia's chatbot integrated with generative AI is trained to search through and reuse documents already created within the company, unlike traditional chatbots which are designed based on training and question mapping and require a variety of sample Q&As to optimize the automation of CX solutions. The latest innovation enables a wider variety of questions to have automated answers, opening many doors for the future application of the tool. Further, Zenvia's chatbot no longer needs to be taught regional vocabularies individually, which was previously required to match the various vocabularies of users.
We continue to explore the possibilities of ChatGPT in our solution portfolio to enhance the customer journey, aiming at leading the way in the use of generative AI for CX in Latin America. In February 2023, we launched the integration of its mass texting service solution, Zenvia Attraction with ChatGPT.
CPaaS Business
CPaaS Key Operational & Financial Metrics
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
YoY
Total Customers
7,358
9,123
-19.3 %
Net Revenues (BRL MM)
110.5
145.8
-24.2 %
Non-GAAP Gross Profit (BRL MM)
46.0
33.4
37.8 %
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
41.7 %
22.9 %
18.8 p.p.
Our CPaaS business reported Net Revenues of BRL 110.5 million in Q1 2023, down 24.2%, while Non-GAAP Gross Profit increased to BRL 46.0 million from BRL 33.4 million. Non-GAAP Gross Margin reached 41.7% compared to 22.9% - a direct result of our strategy to find the correct balance between volumes and profitability.
Following a competitive environment in H2 2022 with strong pricing pressure, we started to see improved dynamics as of January 2023, which combined with Zenvia's new offers that better balance price and SLA, led to a recovery of SMS volumes from certain large clients.
Therefore, despite the lower number of customers and Net Revenues, the strong increase in Gross Profit and Gross Margin attests our ability to execute on the mature CPaaS business, demonstrating its potential to generate cash, which is instrumental to fund the expansion of our SaaS business.
Consolidated Financial Results
Revenue
Consolidated Revenue in Q1 2023 totaled BRL 179.0 million, down 9.4% YoY, mainly reflecting the drop in CPaaS revenues related to the focus on gross profit generation. This decrease was partially offset by the 32.1% growth of the SaaS segment.
Profitability
Non-GAAP Gross Profit increased 38.3% YoY to BRL 92.5 million, reflecting strong margin expansion in both SaaS and CPaaS and improved revenue mix, while Non-GAAP Gross Margin expanded to 51.6% from 33.8% in Q1 2022, up almost 18 p.p. due to the better mix of SaaS services coupled with the recovery of volumes with sustained margins and higher profitability in CPaaS.
EBITDA in Q1 2023 was positive BRL 23.9 million, compared to a negative BRL 7.6 million in Q1 2022(1). This stronger EBITDA is mainly due to the expansion in Gross Profit and the execution of our savings plan initiated in July 2022, including the restructuring announced in November 2022, that led to a 9.5% drop in G&A expenses to BRL 31.4 million in Q1 2023 from BRL 34.7 million in the same period of 2022.
Cash Management
In Q1 2023, Operating Cash Flow (OCF) was BRL 95.3 million, mainly due to positive EBITDA and better working capital management, especially due to higher anticipations from clients of more than BRL 50.0 million and renegotiations with SMS providers to more flexible payment terms. This working capital improvement is enabling us to pay down debt and reduce our funding gap for 2023.
Non-GAAP Summarized Indirect Cash Flow
Q1 2023
Q1 2022
EBITDA(1)
23.9
(7.6)
Changes in Working Capital(2)
82.3
(33.7)
Capex
(10.9)
(5.3)
Operating Cash Flow (OCF)
95.3
(46.6)
Financial
(36.6)
(144.0)
Net funding
(9.4)
(11.5)
Interest + Leasing
(6.8)
(8.5)
Acquisitions (EOs)
(20.4)
(124.0)
Cash Balance Variation
58.8
(190.6)
- Normalized EBITDA for Q1 2022, which excludes non-cash impacts from earn-outs adjustments
- Q1 2023: Mainly anticipations from clients, including Twilio
FY 2023 Guidance
FY 2023 Guidance
Revenue (millions)
BRL $830 - $870
Y/Y Growth
9% - 15%
CPaaS Revenue
BRL $490-500
SaaS Revenue
BRL $340-370
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
42% - 45%
Y/Y Expansion
-2.0p.p. - +1.0p.p.
CPaaS Non-GAAP Gross Margin
~26%
SaaS Non-GAAP Gross Margin
~63%
EBITDA (millions)
BRL $70 - $90
Earnings Release and Conference Call
The Company will host a webcast on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at 10:00 am ET to discuss its operational and financial metrics. To access the webcast presentation, click here.
Additional information regarding Zenvia can be found at https://investors.zenvia.com.
Our SaaS Portfolio
Zenvia has evolved its product portfolio organically and through acquisitions. Our platform now provides four SaaS solutions designed for each phase of the customer journey, starting with the first interaction with the brand all the way to a continuous relationship with the company. The SaaS segment carries higher gross margins and is the business from where most of our growth will come in the future. More than half of our margin already comes from our SaaS solutions, compared to three years ago when this percentage was zero.
Solution
Former
Focus
Zenvia Attraction
Zenvia Campaign
Active multi-channel end-customer acquisition campaigns utilizing data intelligence and multi-channel automation
Zenvia Conversion
Sirena
Converting leads into sales using multiple communication channels
Zenvia Service
Movidesk
Enabling companies to provide amazing customer service with structured support across multiple channels
Zenvia Success
Sensedata
Enabling companies to continuously engage customers based on their individual context, promoting healthy and long-lasting relationships, transforming data into insights
Consulting
D1
A Business Intelligence team that serves customer needs – mainly larger corporations - by using SaaS and CPaaS integrated and taylor-made solutions to enhance the end-consumer experience
Our SaaS solutions can be used alone or combined, allowing companies to start a program in a matter of minutes, or they can go all the way to a fully integrated, automated, and intelligent customer journey. We also provide CX Tools that can be used to integrate and automate the customer experience in various ways. Our main tools are Application Programming Interface (APIs), a robot-like software program that performs automated, repetitive, pre-defined tasks (Bots), Natural-language understanding (NLU) and tools that enable companies to manage documents securely and safely during the end-consumer journey (Docs). The Quantum platform connects all our solutions and tools with the client's systems and processes. Companies can access our platform and start choosing from any solution or tool. As they go deeper into adopting multiple parts of the platform, we can break down all CX barriers and unlock the true potential for end customers.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA
The following selected financial information are preliminary, unaudited and are based on management's initial review of operations for the first quarter of 2023.
Q1
Financial Statement
2023
2022
Variation
(non-audited)
(non-audited)
(in thousands of R$)
( %)
Revenue
179,047
197,581
-9.4 %
Cost of services
-100,098
-138,157
-27.5 %
Gross profit
78,949
59,424
32.9 %
Selling and marketing expenses
-27,442
-25,419
8.0 %
General and Administrative expenses
-31,447
-34,733
-9.5 %
Research and development expenses
-14,004
-13,310
5.2 %
Allowance for credit losses
-2,161
-2,040
5.9 %
Other income and expenses, net
-83
-8,158
n.m
Operating profit (loss)
3,812
-24,236
-115.7 %
Financial expenses
-18,724
-13,618
37.5 %
Finance income
2,625
11,900
-77.9 %
Financial expenses, net
-16,099
-1,718
837.1 %
Loss before income tax and social contribution
-12,287
-25,954
-52.7 %
Deferred income tax and social contribution
8,827
4,449
98.4 %
Current income tax and social contribution
-218
-20
990.0 %
Loss for the period
-3,678
-21,525
-82.9 %
Balance Sheet
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
31-Mar-23
(non-audited)
(audited)
(non-audited)
Assets
Current assets
583,952
313,184
407,918
Cash and cash equivalents
391,597
100,243
159,022
Financial Investment
-
8,160
-
Trade and other receivables
165,983
156,012
186,060
Tax assets
20,155
35,579
45,068
Prepayments
4,298
6,369
7,534
Other assets
1,919
6,821
10,234
Non-current assets
1,075,623
1,490,939
1,489,735
Tax assets
126
107
90
Prepayments
2,659
2,207
1,886
Financial Investment
7,154
-
-
Property, plant and equipment
17,330
19,590
17,555
Intangible assets and goodwill
1,042,810
1,377,232
1,369,768
Deferred Tax Assets
5,459
91,769
100,601
Other Assets
85
34
10
Total assets
1,659,575
1,804,123
1,897,653
Balance Sheet
31-Mar-22
31-Dec-22
31-Mar-23
(non-audited)
(audited)
(non-audited)
Liabilities
Current liabilities
356,341
476,337
631,676
Loans, borrowings and Debentures
69,437
89,541
95,322
Trade and other payables
148,833
264,728
379,200
Liabilities from acquisitions
87,443
60,778
81,139
Tax liabilities
17,061
17,046
15,097
Employee benefits
20,028
35,039
45,028
Lease liabilities
2,729
1,992
2,011
Deferred revenue
9,751
6,873
12,765
Taxes to be paid in installments
503
340
277
Derivative and Financial Instruments
556
-
837
Non-current liabilities
150,559
374,546
315,632
Liabilities from acquisitions
19,900
290,852
254,195
Trade and other payables
114
1,092
1,445
Loans, borrowings and Debentures
126,759
77,293
54,537
Lease liabilities
2,020
2,824
2,316
Provisions for tax, labor and civil risks
1,150
1,969
2,585
Taxes to be paid in installments
616
454
402
Employee Benefits
-
62
142
Equity
1,152,675
953,240
950,345
Capital
957,523
957,525
957,525
Reserves
227,240
244,913
249,307
Translation reserve
4,495
9,485
5,8744
Accumulated losses
-36,583
-258,587
-262,337
Non-controlling interests
0
-96
-24
Total equity and liabilities
1,659,575
1,804,123
1,897,653
Q1
Cash Flow Reconciliation
2023
2022
(in thousands of R$)
Net cash from (used in) operating activities
99,812
-16,421
Net cash used in investing activities
-2,703
-7,904
Net cash from (used in) financing activities
-38,366
-136,166
Exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents
36
-30,143
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents
58,779
-190,634
Q1
Non-GAAP Gross Profit Reconciliation
2023
2022
(in thousands of R$)
Gross profit
78,949
59,424
(+) Amortization of intangible assets acquired from business combinations
13,511
7,408
Non-GAAP Gross Profit
92,460
66,832
Revenue
179,047
197,581
Gross margin
44.1 %
30.1 %
Non-GAAP Gross Margin
51.6 %
33.8 %
Q1
Normalized EBITDA Reconciliation
2023
2022
(in thousands of R$)
EBITDA
23,945
-9,472
Adjusted EBITDA
23,945
-9,472
Earn-outs
0
1,867
Normalized EBITDA
23,945
-7,605
Indebtness
Interest
March 31, 2022
December 31, 2022
March 31, 2023
(in thousands of R$)
Working capital
100% CDI+2.40% to 5.46%
151,196
125,834
118,330
Debentures
18.16 %
45,000
41,000
31,529
Total
196,196
166,834
149,859
