VEECON 2023: GARY VAYNERCHUK'S SUPER CONFERENCE WHICH CONVERGES POP CULTURE AND BUSINESS HEADS TO INDIANAPOLIS

INDIANAPOLIS, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VeeCon , a super conference hosted by Serial Entrepreneur and Creator of VeeFriends Gary Vaynerchuk (aka GaryVee), is being held in Indianapolis, Indiana on May 18-20. The second annual event brings together more than 190 world-class speakers - including Fortune 500 CEOs, CMOs, popular culture icons and innovators - who are shaping the future of industry.

The three-day, NFT-ticketed event will be held in two locations in Indianapolis. The first day will be at White River State Park featuring community activities and musical entertainment from Richie Evans, TiaCorine and Busta Rhymes. The second and third days include jam-packed educational and inspiring sessions across multiple stages and brand activations at Lucas Oil Stadium. Evening entertainment inside the stadium includes comedians Esther Povitsky, Andrew Schultz and singer Jordin Sparks. There will be a special entertainment contest featuring Gala Music's Emily Faye, Just Shockey, and a VeeCon-voted artist.

"I'm incredibly excited and grateful to bring a phenomenal line up of industry icons, business leaders, and brand partners to Indianapolis this week," said Vaynerchuk. "Our event focuses on what matters for business – understanding shifts in consumer behavior, popular culture and the impact of technology on brands. This is a conference like no other - and will be the marketing industry event for years to come."

Among the luminaries speaking include Arianna Huffington, Baron Davis, Bobbi Brown, Bozoma St. John, Cesar Millan, Daymond John, Deepak Chopra, Drew Barrymore, Dr. Shefali, Guy Raz, Jesse Itzler, Jessica Alba, Neil Patrick Harris, Tim Tebow, Timbaland, Yung Gravy and many more.

Fortune 500 CEOs, CMOs, and industry pioneers will provide insights into the future of leadership in a rapidly evolving world including LVMH's Anish Melwani, Paramount's Amy Campbell, Chase's Carla Hassan, CROCS CMO Heidi Cooley, GE's CMO Linda Boff, Coach's Global CMO and President of North America Sandeep Seth, and Kraft Heinz CEO Miguel Patricio among others.

In addition to an extraordinary line up of speakers and entertainment, VeeCon features a VeeFriends Museum, a signature GaryVee Garage Sale for collectibles, a showcase of 13 NFT industry projects and an art gallery with 25 artists from the Web3 community.

VeeCon is built to bring people together through engaging and interactive experiences. The company is proud to announce its premier partners including Anheuser-Busch, Bose, Gala Music, Lids, Meta Quest, Tubi, and Visa.

"We have incredible partnerships that make VeeCon possible for our community. The VeeFriends community includes entrepreneurs and creators that are here to network, learn and build lasting memories with each other and these flagship brands," added VeeFriends President Andy Krainak.

Attendees will experience brand immersion with creative activations from event sponsors, including Cheetos®, Coach, Coinbase, Crown Royal, David Meltzer Enterprises powered by Breakout, FamilyGuard™ Brand, Flowcode, Fritos®, HexClad, Mattel Creations™, Pepsi Zero Sugar, PLANTERS® brand, STARRY®, STEM™ Brand, Tarte Cosmetics, The Honest Company, and VideoAmp.

VeeCon was established in 2022 as the first NFT-ticketed super-conference, with access tickets exclusively available for VeeFriends Series 1 digital token holders. The original token holders are able to sell their access tickets on secondary marketplaces such as Opensea which allows a broader audience access.

VeeCon introduced a virtual digital concierge service called VeeConcierge to assist with all ticketing questions. A dedicated team is available for video calls to personally walk people through how to set up their first digital wallets to secure their tickets.

About VeeCon

VeeCon is a multi-day super conference for business, innovation, technology, marketing and pop culture. Hosted by VeeFriends CEO and Creator Gary Vaynerchuk, the NFT-ticketed event features discussions and performances from iconic and emerging leaders in business, innovation, technology, marketing and pop culture. Now in its second year, Veecon has become the flagship industry event where attendees build lasting relationships, share ideas, and connect as a community. For more information on VeeCon 2023, please visit https://veecon.co/ , Twitter, or Instagram

About Gary Vaynerchuk

Gary Vaynerchuk is a serial entrepreneur and serves as the Chairman of VaynerX, the CEO of VaynerMedia, and the Creator and CEO of VeeFriends. Vaynerchuk is considered one of the leading global minds on what's next in culture, relevance, and the internet. Known as "GaryVee," he is described as one of the most forward thinkers in business – he acutely recognizes trends and patterns early to help others understand how these shifts impact consumer behavior. Whether it's emerging artists, esports, or digital communications, Vaynerchuk understands how to bring brand relevance to the forefront. He is a prolific angel investor with early investments in companies such as Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, Venmo, Snapchat, Coinbase and Uber.

About VeeFriends

VeeFriends is a contemporary entertainment company that combines art, storytelling, collecting, events and innovative technologies to build a community around a movement of positivity and kindness. The company's mission is to scale 283 unique VeeFriends characters and their attributes to create a better world. These characters foster a sense of community and inspire positivity, creativity, self-discovery, accountability, and personal growth. For more information, visit https://veefriends.com/ and join the discord channel .

