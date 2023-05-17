Annual Event Aimed at Driving Connections to Unite the Transportation Supply Chain

WESTMINSTER, Colo., May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) announced the keynote speaker, Formula 1's Mark Gallagher, for its 2023 Insight Tech Conference + Expo, which will be held September 24 – 27 at The Venetian in Las Vegas.

Trimble Announces Keynote Speaker for 2023 Insight Tech Conference + Expo (PRNewswire)

Gallagher, a long-time Formula 1 executive, has held senior roles in the high-performance environment of F1 motor racing for over 30 years. Today, he is an author, broadcaster and industry analyst who continues to work with drivers and teams at the forefront of this global sport. Gallagher is passionate about using technology and data to better manage risk and safety for drivers and will share his top lessons from the fast lane and the business of winning with Insight attendees.

The 6th annual Insight Tech Conference + Expo is expected to bring together an unparalleled mix of more than 1,500 industry stakeholders from across the supply chain and technology fields.

"This year's theme is 'Driving Connection,' and I can't think of a better way to embrace that sentiment than by bringing together Trimble customers from some of the largest transportation organizations with the industry's leading tech providers," said Ron Bisio, senior vice president, Trimble Transportation. "As we make progress toward a global, seamless and transparent supply chain, it's more important than ever to find new ways to connect the physical and digital worlds. Thought leaders and key innovators in transportation will be at Insight, and I'm excited to see and hear what ideas and conversations occur."

Since the first Insight conference in 2016, the annual event has given attendees the opportunity to attend educational sessions, experience hands-on training and visit technology exhibits from leading transportation solution providers. This year, attendees will gain an in-depth view of Trimble's portfolio of solutions, learn about the latest transportation technologies from across the industry, and connect with thought leaders and peers in a variety of settings designed to drive collaboration and innovation.

For more information on Insight 2023 and to register, visit: transportation.trimble.com/insight-2023.

About Trimble Transportation

Trimble Transportation is transforming the global supply chain through intelligent, connected technology and workflows that are rooted in industry standard commercial maps and data. At the intersection of the physical and digital worlds, Trimble Transportation offers SaaS, web, mobile and installed solutions that improve efficiency, promote safety, optimize utilization, and enable collaboration. From planning to delivery, we provide cutting edge procurement, transportation management, mapping, routing, dispatch, navigation, location, fleet management, ELD compliance and asset maintenance solutions. For more information, visit: transportation.trimble.com.

About Trimble

Trimble is an industrial technology company transforming the way the world works by delivering solutions that enable our customers to thrive. Core technologies in positioning, modeling, connectivity and data analytics connect the digital and physical worlds to improve productivity, quality, safety, transparency and sustainability. From purpose-built products to enterprise lifecycle solutions, Trimble is transforming industries such as agriculture, construction, geospatial and transportation. For more information about Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB), visit: www.trimble.com.

