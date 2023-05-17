Prezzee and ERIN Technologies announce partnership to fuel engagement on employee referral platform

NEW YORK , May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global digital gifting company Prezzee and ERIN, an employee referral and internal mobility platform, have announced a new partnership that will help companies grow job and candidate referrals from internal employees.

ERIN's rewards will be powered by Prezzee, with more than 390 gift card brands available to employees submitting referrals.

ERIN's software platform enables businesses of all sizes to recruit high-quality candidates through employee referrals, incentivizing existing employees to submit referrals for rewards. Now, ERIN's rewards will be powered by Prezzee, with more than 390 gift card brands available to employees submitting referrals.

The ERIN software platform is designed using gamification principles that keep employees engaged, and removes barriers by making the referral interface simple and rewarding.

Removing these barriers and incentivizing employees to make referrals is becoming increasingly important, with more than 70% of businesses looking to backfill roles of exited employees.

"The recruiting landscape is really challenging for a lot of businesses right now. We know that internal referrals are often higher quality referrals and those that convert are more likely to be successful," says Mike Stafiej, Chief Executive Officer of ERIN. "We're incredibly excited to continue to enhance our offering through a partnership with Prezzee, a company that very much shares our business values."

With Prezzee, ERIN users will now have access to gift cards from brands like Apple, Amazon, Sephora, Target and more. ERIN users receive points for each step in the referral process—meaning they are rewarded for every action they take, not just if their referral converts to a hire. They can use their points toward a gift card of their choice from Prezzee.

"We know for most businesses, lack of candidates is the number one barrier to filling open roles. So being able to support ERIN's platform and create more engagement for their customers is a huge value-add," says Josh Berwitz, Chief Growth Officer and President of North America at Prezzee.

About Prezzee

Prezzee is a global digital gifting business that prides itself on creating remarkable gifting moments for consumers, businesses and 1,000+ brand partners across the world. Founded in 2014, Prezzee has evolved from a two person Australian start-up to a global business with operations in North America, United Kingdom, Australia and New Zealand. To learn more about Prezzee, visit www.prezzee.com .

About ERIN Technologies

ERIN ("ERIN Technologies, Inc.") is a leading employee referral and internal mobility platform that supports millions of employees in over 100 different countries. ERIN's platform enables businesses to completely automate employee referrals by providing an engaging experience, allowing employees to make referrals in less than 30 seconds using the mobile app or web browser. ERIN is based in Pittsburgh, PA, and was founded in 2018. To learn more about ERIN and how their platform helps businesses boost referral hires, visit https://erinapp.com

Media Contact:

Anna Jaycocks, anna.jaycocks@prezzee.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Prezzee