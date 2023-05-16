Rechat's Super App Dominates the 2023 Tech 200, Earning Top Honors by T3 Sixty

DALLAS, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rechat, the innovative real estate Super App, has been distinguished with numerous awards in the prestigious 2023 Tech 200 list, curated by industry authority T3 Sixty. These accolades further establish Rechat as a top-tier provider in the proptech arena, offering valuable benefits for real estate professionals.

"You've truly cracked the code at Rechat," said Travis Saxton, T3 Sixty's Executive Vice President of Technology.

This year, Rechat earned top-five recognition in four distinct categories: Platform, CRM, Email Marketing, and Video Marketing, making it one of the most-awarded companies in the 2023 Tech 200 list, which assesses and showcases the finest technology products available to real estate professionals.

"We are incredibly proud to be acknowledged as a top-awarded product in four separate categories this year," said Rechat CEO Shayan Hamidi. "This is a testament to the comprehensive benefits and exceptional quality of the Rechat Super App."

The 2023 Tech 200 introduced the "Platform" category, in which Rechat received top honors as one of the first-ever recipients. This distinction commends companies that offer comprehensive technology solutions for brokers, teams, and agents, encompassing multiple aspects of the T3 Tech Landscape and aligning with the consumer sales cycle. "The ideal end-to-end platform remains the holy grail of real estate technology," Saxton said. "As more companies strive to develop all-in-one solutions, it's crucial to recognize today's pioneers in the field."

Rechat's Super App features a People Center, Marketing Center, and Transaction Center, equipping brokerages and agents with the industry's most comprehensive end-to-end platform. The platform streamlines and automates the entire agent workflow, seamlessly guiding them from search to close. It has proven to be a game changer, empowering brokerages to attract and retain top-tier agents with unparalleled efficiency and effectiveness. Rechat's clientele includes top brokerages such as Serhant, Douglas Elliman, Briggs Freeman Sotheby's International Realty, and many more.

"After extensive research and evaluation, we selected the Rechat Super App as the best-in-class solution for our agents," said Ryan Serhant, CEO and Founder of Serhant. "Working with the Rechat team has been an outstanding experience, and we couldn't be happier with our decision."

Rechat continues to bolster its industry reputation following a coveted "Best In Class" rating awarded by T3 Sixty in late 2022.

About Rechat:

Rechat is an innovative real estate technology company devoted to transforming the industry through its advanced Super App. Designed to streamline and elevate the entire real estate experience, Rechat is committed to empowering agents and brokers to achieve unparalleled success. For more information, visit: https://rechat.com/ .

About T3 Sixty:

T3 Sixty is the premier management consultancy in the residential real estate industry, with business units in brokerage, technology, mergers and acquisitions, and organized real estate. The group also provides software and data, extensive research and reports, executive search, and event management services. For more information, visit: t360.com .

