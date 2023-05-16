Eviden launches ElevateNow to drive customer innovation on their SAP transformation journey

PARIS, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Eviden, the Atos business leading in digital, cloud, big data and security, today announces "ElevateNow", and leads to market a new solution built with ServiceNow to support SAP customers in modernizing their business as they make the journey towards SAP S/4HANA.

The new solution combines expert consultancy, implementation, migration services and management from Eviden and ServiceNow, offering clients the opportunity to re-think their ERP strategy with complementary cloud-based software solutions. ElevateNow helps clients discover and remove manual, time-consuming, and error-prone processes from their existing ERP core system while migrating from a legacy on-premise ERP to cloud and porting complex innovations from the system of record into the user engagement layer.

Today businesses want to grow, develop new and disruptive business models, attract and grow their customer base and have loyal and happy employees and business partners. For this, a robust and resilient innovation platform which offers a flexible way to design, deploy and innovate, and safeguards existing business innovation, is essential.

Moving from an on-premises ERP system to one in the cloud is a complex task, and one which requires a reliable solution which guarantees no disruption to business-critical processes. ElevateNow offers a complete solution, combining expert consultancy with implementation and migration services, all on a unified single platform bringing together expertise from Eviden and ServiceNow. The solution enables businesses to modernize and improve existing workflows and applications, so that they are resilient and scalable and may run more efficiently, thereby allowing for accelerated adoption of new technologies.

ElevateNow ensures frictionless migration, by separating 'systems of record' (core modules in SAP) and the native 'systems of differentiation' and 'systems of innovation' of ServiceNow, which reduces risk from all-in-one go-lives. ElevateNow provides data-driven insights in a revolutionized and unified single-platform for enhanced customer and employee experience.

Paul Jenkins, Service Now CDO, Eviden, Atos Group said "Moving to SAP S/4HANA Cloud is an opportunity for businesses to modernize and improve existing processes so businesses can be future-fit – more agile, adopting technology faster, and increasing the speed of innovation. With our SAP and ServiceNow practice, we are ideally positioned to help clients in their journey to the cloud."

"Businesses can increase the agility and overall value of their ERP systems by leveraging ServiceNow as a system of engagement layer to enhance legacy innovations in the ERP core with purpose-built templates and low-code workflows," said Jens Strandbygaard, senior director of Product Management at ServiceNow.

Eviden, an Atos business, is an Elite ServiceNow partner and a Platinum SAP partner with over 9,000 SAP consultants and 1,000 ServiceNow experts globally, with 1,000+ ServiceNow certifications and 4,500 SAP certifications.

