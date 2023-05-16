The Companies of Schwarz Group and SAP Form Partnership to Secure the Intelligent Enterprise

Close collaboration to deliver innovative cybersecurity solution for SAP infrastructure and customers powered by XM Cyber

NECKARSULM, Germany, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The companies of Schwarz Group today announced a strategic partnership with SAP that aims to eliminate potential attack paths across business-critical applications. The partnership focuses on the security solutions developed by XM Cyber, a Schwarz Group company. It builds on a long-standing collaboration supporting the digital transformation across the companies of Schwarz Group.

The cybersecurity platform developed by XM Cyber shows companies their IT landscape through the eyes of potential attackers, continuously. XM Cyber supports cloud and on-premise, as well as hybrid environments to identify breach points in their systems and address these threats in order of priority. Later this year, in addition to SAP's IT infrastructure, XM Cyber will also support the protection of the company's customer-specific cloud services and RISE with SAP landscapes, helping companies migrate data and processes to the cloud without being compromised.

"Europe's largest software company, SAP, is engaging the expertise of XM Cyber and planning to use this unique security solution to safeguard its infrastructure. As such, we are also protecting SAP's customers," explains Rolf Schumann, CEO of Schwarz Digital. "In doing so, we will offer another example of our ability to secure the digital transformation for companies around the world."

The importance of this partnership is especially relevant when more and more processes are being controlled and monitored digitally. SAP is supporting Bon Presso a division of Schwarz Produktion, who is taking advantage of modern process engineering and smart digital solutions to visualize key figures on the product lines and evaluate machine data in real time. This concept of a "digital factory" was coined within the companies of Schwarz Group and is possible thanks to the software provided by SAP.

"For more than 50 years, our software suite has laid the foundation for companies in all industries to digitize their business processes successfully. Thanks to the partnership with the companies of Schwarz Group and their XM Cyber security solution, we are significantly enhancing the security components of our products, which enables us to continue to provide our customers with optimal protection for their data and processes. As such, we offer an unparalleled package that will reinforce our market position," says Thomas Saueressig, Member of the Executive Board of SAP SE, leading SAP Product Engineering.

XM Cyber is available today on SAP Store, the online marketplace for solutions developed by SAP and its partners.

