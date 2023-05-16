Agiloft Announces Partnership with Mitratech, Integrating Best-in-Class CLM and ELM Systems, at CLOC Global Institute 2023

Integration with Mitratech's market-leading ELM platform offers Agiloft's legal operations and in-house legal users deeper visibility, greater efficiency, and more control by enabling the seamless exchange of data between contracts and legal matters

LAS VEGAS, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CLOC – At the Corporate Legal Operations Consortium (CLOC)'s flagship event in Las Vegas, Agiloft, the global standard in no-code contract lifecycle management (CLM) software, announced a new partnership with Mitratech, the leading global provider of legal, compliance, and HR software. The partnership aims to simplify the increasingly complex tech stack that legal departments face, first through delivery of a seamless connection between Mitratech's TeamConnect and Agiloft's CLM. Integration of the two applications will provide legal operations and in-house legal users with greater efficiency, visibility, and control by automating workflows and improving data exchange across contracts and legal matters.

"We could not be more excited to partner with Mitratech and continue our mission of building the most integrated enterprise CLM on the market," said Eric Laughlin, Agiloft CEO. "The most powerful CLM systems connect with cross-functional business systems that drive strategic processes and let data flow seamlessly across an organization. It is only by establishing these interconnected systems that stakeholders can tap into the insights they need to run more productive teams, respond to change with agility, and outmaneuver the competition. Contract data drives business relationships, so integrating Agiloft's CLM platform with the best-in-breed ELM capabilities of Mitratech means legal teams have access to the data they need to make more informed decisions about strategic business matters."

The new Agiloft-Mitratech connection provides enterprise legal teams with a flexible, fully integrated solution, which simplifies two major elements of the increasingly complex legal technology stack in-house legal uses daily. This integration removes the inefficiencies of operating multiple, disconnected applications, where data must be entered, exported, and re-entered multiple times across systems, which makes it difficult to capture a holistic view of overall legal performance, including internal and external legal spend, open contracts, open matters, and risk levels.

"While the value in creating synergy between ELM and contracts has long been recognized by corporate legal, the process has rarely been streamlined," said Mike Williams, Mitratech CEO. "Through this partnership and integration with Agiloft, we're tackling a lot of key challenges facing the market, which begins with empowering our joint customers to easily connect critical data sets and make high-value decisions faster and with greater accuracy. It's a win-win for everyone and aligns well with our shared commitment to keep innovation and customer satisfaction at the forefront of every strategic partnership and investment."

Attendees of this year's leading legal event, CLOC Global Institute 2023, will also see Donovan Bell, Director of Legal Operations at Intel, join Prashant Dubey, Agiloft's Chief Strategy Officer and Research Chair, for a joint industry session to discuss the importance of flexible, integrated technology for legal operations and CLM implementation best practices.

"Generation Operations – or GenO – is here. Agiloft's CLM technology and our partners are rising to meet the needs of a new generation of legal operations professionals, who are taking their rightful place at the business strategy table," said Prashant Dubey, Agiloft's Chief Strategy Officer and Research Chair. "Together, Mitratech and Agiloft enable GenO leaders to streamline collaboration across legal teams and between legal and business users, by simplifying interactions with legal and the transfer of data within legal and beyond."

The Agiloft team and our partners will be celebrating the strategic rise of legal operations on the Prime Patio - overlooking the spectacular Bellagio fountains – on Wednesday, May 17th, 6:30-8:30 – at the Prime Steakhouse, Bellagio. RSVP today via https://resources.agiloft.com/2023-cloc-primepatio-party.

Media Contact: Jeffrey Miesbauer, Agiloft, 650-272-0428 ext 4003

