AES Announces Pricing of $900 Million of Senior Notes in Public Offering

ARLINGTON, Va., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) ("AES" or the "Company") announced today the pricing of $900 million aggregate principal amount of its 5.450% senior notes due 2028 (the "Notes"). The closing of the offering of the Notes is expected to occur, subject to certain customary closing conditions, on May 17, 2023 (T+2).

Accelerating the future of energy, together. (PRNewsfoto/The AES Corporation) (PRNewswire)

AES intends to allocate an amount equal to the net proceeds from this offering to one or more eligible green projects, which may include the development or redevelopment of such projects. Pending such allocation, AES intends to use the net proceeds from the proposed offering to refinance existing indebtedness, fund investments in the Company's renewables strategic business unit, fund investments in its U.S. utilities businesses or for general corporate purposes.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and Barclays Capital Inc., MUFG Securities Americas Inc., Scotia Capital (USA) Inc. and SMBC Nikko Securities America, Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers of the proposed offering.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor does it constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale is unlawful. An effective shelf registration statement related to the Notes has previously been filed by AES with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). The offering and sale of the Notes are being made only by means of a prospectus supplement dated May 15, 2023 and an accompanying base prospectus dated March 2, 2022 related to the offering. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus and the preliminary prospectus supplement in that registration statement and other documents AES has filed with the SEC for more complete information about AES and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the prospectus supplement and related base prospectus related to this offering may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by calling (866) 803-9204, or from Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (888) 603-5847, or by emailing barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

About AES

The AES Corporation (NYSE: AES) is a Fortune 500 global energy company accelerating the future of energy. Together with our many stakeholders, we're improving lives by delivering the greener, smarter energy solutions the world needs. Our diverse workforce is committed to continuous innovation and operational excellence, while partnering with our customers on their strategic energy transitions and continuing to meet their energy needs today. For more information, visit www.aes.com.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are not intended to be a guarantee of future results, but instead constitute AES' current expectations based on reasonable assumptions. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, our financing plans, including the offering of the Notes and the details thereof, the proposed use of proceeds therefrom, the ultimate allocation of amounts relating to the offering of the Notes to eligible green projects and other expected effects of the offering of the Notes and anticipated use of our shelf registration statement, which are subject to risks and uncertainties, such as our continued eligibility to use the shelf registration statement, general economic conditions and other risks and uncertainties.

Actual results could differ materially from those projected in AES' forward-looking statements due to risks, uncertainties and other factors. Important factors that could affect actual results are discussed in the prospectus supplement related to the offering and AES' filings with the SEC, including, but not limited to, the risks discussed under Item 1A: "Risk Factors" and Item 7: "Management's Discussion & Analysis" in AES' 2022 Annual Report on Form 10-K and in subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Potential investors are encouraged to read AES' filings to learn more about the risk factors associated with AES' business. AES undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except where required by law.

Investor Contact: Susan Harcourt 703-682-1204

Media Contact: Amy Ackerman 703-682-6399

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AES CORP.