NESTER, THE CARFAX FOR HOMEBUYING, UNVEILS NEW OWNER-ANALYTICS PLATFORM - KNOW THE TRUE COST OF HOMEOWNERSHIP

WILMINGTON, Del., May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NESTER, the first-ever, easy-to-use tool to help homebuyers determine the long-range costs of homeownership today unveiled its new homeowner product. NESTER now helps homeowners nationwide plan and budget for repairs and maintenance. NESTER is designed to ensure homeowners avoid their number one regret: unexpected costs of repairs and maintenance.

With the NESTER homeowner platform, here , users will get:

15-year timeline of major maintenance





NESTER Fund - projected monthly savings needed to cover maintenance





Expert tips for maintenance jobs big and small





Inventory of major home systems with helpful product information

"Home repairs and maintenance are a necessary part of homeownership. Whether you're replacing a leaky roof, updating your kitchen, or installing a new HVAC system, it's essential to be able to budget for these projects. Having insight into the timeline of when repairs and maintenance will happen can help you avoid unexpected expenses that can put a financial strain on your household," said NESTER Founder Brendan Kennealey. "NESTER helps you anticipate major repairs and maintenance so you're ready and can plan ahead."

One of the key benefits of seeing a timeline of repairs and maintenance is that it helps you prioritize which other projects to tackle first. Homeowners may have a long list of upgrades they want to make, but not all of them may be feasible or affordable at once. With NESTER, homeowners can make informed decisions based on budget and timing. This helps you avoid overspending and ensures that you are investing in the upgrades that will have the greatest impact on your home's value and livability.

NESTER uses a proprietary algorithm based on data from a variety of sources. The math is complicated, but the user experience is simple. A "Home Wizard" walks owners through a step-by-step series of questions about the home, using pictures to help them identify equipment they might not be familiar with, and helpful tips in case they get stuck. There are sections for all the major systems in the home including roof, HVAC, and plumbing, and users can also choose to answer questions about other features like decks, driveways, and pools.

NESTER for homeowners is available now for $57.

