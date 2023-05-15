Mobius Therapeutics™ to Sponsor Educational Events on Compliance with USP <800>

Impending standards to impose new SOP's, storage, transport, use and training requirements

ST. LOUIS, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mobius Therapeutics™, LLC, a St. Louis-based perioperative ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, will initiate a series of professional education sessions, focused on how end users of Mitosol® can achieve compliance with USP <800>, the soon to be implemented and enforced standards for control of hazardous drugs in healthcare facilities.

Mitosol (mitomycin for solution) 0.2 mg/vial, Kit for Ophthalmic Use (PRNewswire)

By educating end users, we improve the occupational safety of all healthcare workers.

"Since 2019, Mobius™ has assigned significant resources to facilitate the compliance process, to include exclusive learning modules, in-service support, and continuous web-based events," said Ed Timm, CEO of Mobius Therapeutics. "With an implementation date of November 1, 2023, we are aware of significant remaining gaps in basic knowledge of the standards. Cumulative in nature, these web events will begin at the most basic, introductory level, proceeding to the standards themselves, and concluding with what the end user must do to achieve compliance."

Effective November 1, 2023, USP <800> is a new compulsory standard for sites using NIOSH designated hazardous drugs in healthcare settings. Mitosol®, the only FDA approved formulation of mitomycin-c bearing an ophthalmic indication, facilitates compliance, without imposing burdensome transport, storage, and ventilation requirements.

"Knowledge is power," continued Timm. "By educating end users, we improve the occupational safety of all healthcare workers. Our efforts in this regard help employees and patients, while reducing the burden and expense of achieving compliance. In the end, everyone wins: the patient, the providers, and the American healthcare system."

About Mobius Therapeutics, LLC:

Mobius Therapeutics is a commercial stage venture focused on sterile perioperative ophthalmic pharmaceuticals. Mitosol® (mitomycin for solution) 0.2 mg/vial, Kit for Ophthalmic Use, is the only formulation of mitomycin-c bearing an ophthalmic indication. Mobius maintains additional perioperative formulations in commercialization, as well as an active product pipeline. Please see full prescribing information at https://mitosol.com/mitosol-package-insert/.

Mitosol (mitomycin for solution) Kit for Ophthalmic Use (PRNewswire)

Mobius Therapeutics: The ORxPerts (PRNewswire)

