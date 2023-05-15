Kroger Rolls Out New USO Mobile Food Kitchens

Two new mobile kitchens travel to the West Coast and Midwest during Military Appreciation Month

CINCINNATI, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR) and United Service Organizations (USO) today announced the launch of two new Mobile Food Kitchens sponsored by Kroger to support military service members. Through this collaboration, the USO and Kroger provide nutritious meals to military members, whether they are supporting natural disaster relief, serving in remote locations or at basic training.

The Kroger Family of Companies is a longtime supporter of service members and military families, contributing more than $41 million to the USO through corporate funds and customer donations, making it the largest cumulative donor to the USO in the organization's 82-year history. (PRNewswire)

"Kroger is making a real difference for America's service members, from forward deployed bases to the kitchen tables of military families," said Brian Cowart, USO Chief Development and Marketing Officer.

Launched in 2022, the first USO Mobile Food Kitchen sponsored by Kroger is based in Atlanta, Georgia and has been in service throughout the year, including support for National Guard troops deployed to the Southeast to provide aid in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. The new mobile food kitchens will make their way across the U.S. this month to be stationed in Kansas City, Kansas, serving the Midwest and Salt Lake City, Utah, serving the West Coast.

"These mobile food kitchens provide a taste of home and feed the spirit of those who serve our country," said Rodney McMullen, Kroger's chairman and CEO. "We are proud to support our troops through Kroger's longstanding collaboration with the USO and give back to the military members and families who have sacrificed so greatly for our freedom."

To celebrate Military Appreciation Month and the launch of the Midwestern USO Mobile Food Kitchen, more than 100 Kroger associates assembled 2,500 care packages that the USO will distribute to service members as they head out or return from deployments in the coming year.



The Mobile USO Program brings the programs and services of the USO directly to service members serving in remote areas and to locations without a USO center. The vehicles, which operate in the U.S. and Europe, range in size from smaller sprinter vans to large recreational vehicles and provide a wide array of support capabilities. In 2022, 19 USO Mobile vehicles hosted more than 750 events.

About the USO

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, support of our corporate partners and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Kroger

At The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human Spirit™. We are, across our family of companies nearly half a million associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of banner names, serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities by 2025. To learn more about us, visit our newsroom and investor relations site.

