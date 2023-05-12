Store Closing Sales have begun at Ten Christmas Tree Shops Stores.

CHICAGO, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Store closing sales are underway at Ten Christmas Tree Shops locations.

Christmas Tree Shops has made the difficult decision to close TEN stores. This decision wasn't made lightly but is the best course of action during restructuring.

At the closing sales, shoppers can take advantage of discounts up to 30 percent off the lowest ticketed prices throughout the store. These stores offer a huge selection of home décor, furniture, gifts and so much more, including popular brands, now at even lower prices.

From furniture to seasonal decor, housewares to gifts, food and drinks to paper and party goods–your Christmas Tree Shops store has it all to help celebrate both special occasions and everyday living at a great value! Whether you're searching for the best deals on holiday decorations, trend-right home decor, gourmet treats, party supplies or great gifts…you'll be thrilled to discover all this and more at your store. Find big bargains on all your favorite things…this is CTS-ing!

Select fixtures, furnishings and equipment will also be available for sale in closing locations. All sales are final at the closing locations.

Store Closing Locations

Address City State Zip 11470 Pines Blvd Pembroke Pines FL 33026 845 Ernest W. Barrett Pkwy NW Kennesaw GA 30144 Davis Straits, Route 28 Falmouth MA 02540 Cranberry Highway Route 6A Sagamore MA 02561 4071 Miller Road Flint MI 48507 32 Spring Valley Marketplace Spring Valley NY 10977 21182 Salmon Run Mall Loop West Watertown NY 13601 955 East Lancaster Ave. Downingtown PA 19335 2350 Lincoln Highway East Lancaster PA 17602 2700 Potomac Mills Circle Woodbridge VA 22192

Seventy-Two Christmas Tree Shops stores will remain open and ready to serve you. Whether you're hosting for the holidays, decorating your first home, planning a party or stocking up on your favorite snacks, you can do it all here for less. This is CTS-ing!

Find a store near you: https://stores.christmastreeshops.com

About Christmas Tree Shops

Christmas Tree Shops operates 82 stores in 20 states and is the go-to destination for celebrating, decorating and everyday-ing at bargain prices. Explore and discover seasonal and holiday decorations, trend-right home goods and fun finds of every kind. You'll also fall in love with one-of-a-kind items from our exclusive in-house collections. Our ever-changing assortment of merchandise makes for a treasure hunt shopping experience. You never know what surprises are in store! Whether you're hosting for the holidays, decorating your first home, planning a party, or stocking up on your favorite snacks, you can do it all here for less.

