OnePillKilled.org Offers Resources for Fentanyl Awareness

Media Outlets Urged to Help Spread Awareness of the Rising Fentanyl Crisis

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In observance of National Fentanyl Awareness Day, May 9, 2023, One Pill Killed is urging media outlets nationwide to help bring awareness to the growing threat of counterfeit prescription pills laced with the deadly drug fentanyl.

Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid 100 times stronger than morphine and up to 50 times stronger than heroin1. Drug traffickers add fentanyl to pills to boost their black-market highs, but as little as three milligrams of fentanyl can be enough to kill an average-sized adult male.2

Anne Milgram, Administrator of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency, says, "Fentanyl is the single deadliest drug threat our nation has ever encountered…. We must take every opportunity to spread the word to prevent fentanyl-related overdose death and poisoning from claiming scores of American lives every day."3

The statistics are staggering:

6 in 10 counterfeit prescription pills contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl 4

More than 50 million fentanyl-laced pills were confiscated by the DEA in 2022 5

Fentanyl is involved in the deaths of more Americans under 50 than any other cause 6

Teen poisoning deaths have tripled in the past 2 years 7

73% of Americans are unaware of the threat posed by fake prescription pills laced with fentanyl8

One Pill Killed is calling for a coordinated effort among radio stations, television networks, newspaper publishers and online influencers to help spread awareness of the rising fentanyl crisis. The organization has made resources available at no cost to support the initiative; broadcast-quality PSA videos, radio PSA's, and ready-to-use social media posts are available by contacting Ellison Media at 480-656-8148 or frankie.hellickson@ellisonmedia.com.

Media outlets are encouraged to distribute these free resources on air and across their social media channels as often as possible from May 9 to May 11, 2023.

About One Pill Killed: One Pill Killed was established in 2021 in response to a personal tragedy that ended the life of 18-year-old Chase Michael Ellison. Chase died from ingesting what he believed was a prescription Xanax but was, in fact, a deadly counterfeit laced with fentanyl. The Ellison family and owners of Ellison Media Company started the One Pill Killed campaign to raise awareness about the fentanyl epidemic and the danger of counterfeit prescription drugs. www.OnePillKilled.org

Ellison Media: With 50 years in the direct response industry, we've established key relationships with vendors, stations and networks. Our reputation and track record stem from our ability to create lasting strategic partnerships.

For more information on how you can join us by airing PSAs, social media posts, and opportunities, please contact Frankie Hellickson @ 480-656-8148 or frankie.hellickson@ellisonmedia.com

