Jeff Hogan Joins Diathrive Health as Value Based Healthcare Advisor

SALT LAKE CITY, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Diathrive Health, a diabetes and chronic disease management solution, is pleased to announce that Jeff Hogan, a recognized authority on healthcare benefits, is joining the Company as an Advisor. Jeff shares Diathrive's passion for value-based care, transparency and healthcare reform.

"Jeff is a recognized thought leader in employee healthcare benefits who will help us accelerate into the next phase of our growth," said Michael Hennessy, CEO of Diathrive Health. "I founded Diathrive Health to revolutionize the way plans, employers and employees think about their benefits. Diathrive Health is providing better benefits at a lower cost for people all across the country right now and Jeff will help us take our solution to the next level."

"Chronic diseases drive health plan costs. Diathrive Health has brought a transparent solution to market that provides better benefits at a lower cost and puts 100% of fees at risk to guarantee it. That's the kind of solution the market needs as plans come under more scrutiny to provide benefits that actually meet the needs of their populations," said Jeff Hogan, Founder and CEO The Upside Effect.

Diathrive Health removes the financial, administrative and psychosocial barriers to managing diabetes. Members get unlimited diabetes testing supplies, clinical support from nurses who are Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (CDCES) and access to the Diathrive Health app that enables users to self-educate and train themselves on how to manage their condition and share their data with their circle of care.

Jeffrey Hogan and Upside Health Advisors

Jeffrey Hogan is the President of Upside Health Advisors, a national consultancy providing advisory services to payers, providers, health systems, employers and health-tech point solutions. Jeff also serves as an advisor to private equity, family offices, and directly to health startups looking to position themselves into the healthcare marketplace. Jeff is focused on health care payment reform, health policy, care transformation, value-based health care, health care quality and precision medicine. Prior to his role at Upside, Jeff served as the Northeast Regional Manager for Rogers Benefit Group, a national benefits marketing and consulting firm. He retired from Rogers Benefit Group in 2021 after 30 years with the company. Jeff regularly appears on national forums focused on moving to value-based healthcare and is actively working to promote health care related transparency measures in the market.

About Diathrive Health

Diathrive Health's solution gives members the highest quality solution at the lowest cost. Members get unlimited glucose testing supplies, time with nurses who are Certified Diabetes Care and Education Specialists (CDCES) and unlimited use of the Diathrive Health app where they can manage their data, learn about diabetes and connect with a clinician.

Through its Health Advisor solution, Diathrive Health is saving employers up to 85% on their diabetes health benefits and helping members achieve better health outcomes.

Diathrive Health was recently awarded highest-level validation for healthcare savings from the Validation Institute . Learn more about Diathrive Health .

