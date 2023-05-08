Former General Electric Aviation President Alan Caslavka Joins CEO Coaching International

MIAMI, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading CEO coaching firm for growth-focused CEOs and entrepreneurs globally, is pleased to announce Alan Caslavka as its newest Partner and Coach.

Caslavka has 35 years of experience in the global Aerospace and Defense markets leading businesses within General Electric Aviation and Rockwell Collins Aerospace that served the commercial and defense industry. He has utilized a unique blend of technical skills, global market experience, business development acumen, and product life-cycle knowledge to achieve outstanding business results. His portfolios have ranged in revenue from $25M to $750M and include emerging market start-ups to mature multi-national businesses serving the airlines, aircraft manufacturers, defense prime contractors, and governmental agencies.

Some of Caslavka's career highlights include:

Recruited as President and Corporate Officer at General Electric Aviation to lead their acquired Avionics business. Operation totaled $750M in sales and included an employee base of 3,000 located in multiple locations across the globe. During his 10 years in the role, EBITDA increased 300 percent.

Held numerous Director, VP, and GM roles at Rockwell Collins Aerospace, with the largest having annual sales totaling $650M , including 1,400 employees in 10 different domestic and international locations.

Demonstrated double-digit organic sales/profit growth in both the commercial and defense aerospace markets. Also, he led or had direct involvement in numerous mergers, acquisitions, and joint ventures ranging from $30M to $1.5B .

Selected as Rockwell International's "Engineer of the Year" and led a team that was awarded McDonnell Douglas /Boeing "Spirit of Excellence" and "Model of Excellence" for outstanding contributions as a supplier.

"Alan has had an incredibly successful career in the Aerospace and Defense industries, managing major global operations throughout the United States, Europe, and China," said Mark Moses, CEO and Founding Partner of CEO Coaching International. "I'm excited to see him leverage his skills and knowledge to help other leaders reach BIG success in their industries."

"I'm passionate about coaching and thrilled to be joining one of the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing organizations," Caslavka said. "I look forward to applying my 35 years of C-Suite experience and understanding of the unique challenges of driving business growth to help our clients Make BIG Happen."

Caslavka has a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from Iowa State University and a Master of Business Administration from Nova Southeastern University. He is still active at Iowa State University, serving in an advisory capacity and as a guest lecturer. Throughout his career, he has been on numerous nonprofit boards and professional organizations linked to aviation and national defense.

He has been married to his wife Cindy for 34 years and is the proud parent of three adult boys. The entire family now resides in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About CEO Coaching International

CEO Coaching International works with CEOs and their leadership teams to achieve extraordinary results quarter after quarter, year after year. Known globally for its success in coaching growth-focused entrepreneurs to meaningful exits, CEO Coaching International has coached more than 1,000 CEOs and entrepreneurs in more than 60 countries and 45 industries. The coaches at CEO Coaching International are former CEOs, presidents, or executives who have made BIG happen. The firm's coaches have led double-digit sales and profit growth in businesses ranging in size from startups to over $10 billion, and many are founders that have led their companies through successful eight, nine, and ten-figure exits. Companies working with CEO Coaching International for two years or more have experienced an average EBITDA CAGR of 53.5% during their time as a client, more than three times the U.S. average, and a revenue CAGR of 26.2%, nearly twice the U.S. average. For more information, please visit: https://www.ceocoachinginternational.com.

