EEIQ's EduGlobal College Announces Transfer Pathway for International Students with Yorkville University

The Agreement is an Important Element of EEIQ's Growth Plan of Internationalization

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ), ("EpicQuest Education", "EEIQ" or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking college and university degrees in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced that on May 2, 2023, EduGlobal College ("EduGlobal"), signed an Articulation Agreement (the "Agreement") with Yorkville University ("Yorkville") that establishes a pathway for EduGlobal students who have successfully completed EduGlobal's International Undergraduate Pathways Program (iUPP) or its English for Academic Purposes (EAP) Program to complete Bachelor's degrees at Yorkville.

Cam Parker, Director of EduGlobal College, commented, "A core value of EduGlobal College is its mission to attract a diverse international student population from around the world and provide those learners with a well-rounded education that will enhance all areas of their personal and professional lives. In addition, we are renowned for providing among the very best of English proficiency courses, providing international students the linguistic skill set needed in an academic setting. We are pleased to have developed this English language and academic pathway with Yorkville as it further enhances our students' choices to find the best avenues toward their career goals. We at EduGlobal feel strongly that our greatest reward is the ongoing success of our students, long after they have graduated."

Dr. Thomas Chase, Vice President Academic and Principal, BC Campus of Yorkville University, commented, "Yorkville University in New Westminster is very pleased to establish a pathway agreement with EduGlobal College that will provide EduGlobal graduates a clear academic trajectory into Yorkville New Westminster's Bachelor of Business Administration program. In an increasingly internationalized world and a rapidly shifting economy, student mobility is key to individual students' success and ability to thrive in the world of work. As an institution strongly committed to student success, we are pleased to celebrate this new agreement with EduGlobal."

The Agreement between EduGlobal and Yorkville facilitates admission to Yorkville's bachelor's degree program and includes the opportunity for EduGlobal students to transfer applicable course credits to Yorkville. The Agreement with Yorkville is for a two-year period through May 3, 2025. EduGlobal students must meet certain admissions standards and students will be supported with program-related information sessions and materials.

The Agreement with Yorkville furthers the template that EduGlobal has created for the academic advancement of its international students. As previously announced, EduGlobal signed an agreement with Algoma University for students who completed its iUPP or EAP Program to complete baccalaureate degrees and graduate certificates at Algoma University. The agreements also illustrate EEIQ's commitment to internationalization as a key element in its growth strategy.

About Yorkville University

Established in 2004, Yorkville University is a private Canadian post-secondary institution that has grown to encompass three campuses offering online and on-campus programs to nearly 14,000 students in every part of the country. Its degree programs include undergraduate and graduate offerings in business and behavioral sciences, social sciences and the creative arts. Yorkville University provides practitioner-oriented degree programs for developing students' professional careers. For more information, please visit https://www.yorkvilleu.ca/.

About EduGlobal College

EduGlobal College is a private college located in the Metro Vancouver area, British Columbia. EduGlobal College provides English language programs for international students who are seeking academic and career advancement and specializes in English for Academic Purposes (EAP) programs (also known as English as a Second Language, or ESL, programs) that focus on helping international students acquire the advanced competencies in academic English that will be necessary for them to complete their degree programs. In tandem with its EAP program, EduGlobal College offers first-year university courses and a Master's Academic Preparation Program to help prepare international students who have completed a bachelor's degree and aspire to pursue graduate studies at a Canadian university. EduGlobal College also offers students an innovative model for bridging the gap between private and public sector post-secondary education in Canada through its pathway program. EduGlobal College is approved by The Private Training Institutions Branch (PTIB) of the Ministry of Advanced Education and Skills Training in the Province of British Columbia. For more information, please visit https://eduglobalcollege.com/ .

About EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited ("EpicQuest Education" or the "Company") provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking university and college degrees in the US, Canada and the UK. The Company owns and operates EduGlobal College, based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company operates and is a 70% owner of Davis College, a career training college located in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the Miami University Regional campuses, where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company is also a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the UK. For more information, please visit https://www.epicquesteducation.com/ .

