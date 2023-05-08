CAPE COD BASEBALL LEAGUE MARKS CENTENNIAL SEASON WITH BASEBALLCLOUD INNOVATION PARTNERSHIP

League Will Utilize BaseballCloud's Data and Analytics Platform to Enhance All-Star Game and Home Run Derby Fan Experience

CAPE COD, Mass. and LAKE MARY, Fla., May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Cape Cod Baseball League (CCBL) today announced an innovation partnership with BaseballCloud, a leader in cutting-edge hardware and software technologies for player development, scouting, and fan engagement, to support fan engagement initiatives around its 2023 All-Star Game activations.

BaseballCloud harnesses sports technology and produces professional software solutions for MLB, NCAA, International, Agency, and Amateur baseball and softball organizations across the globe. The company's end-to-end data pipeline allows users to leverage cutting-edge camera technology, industry-leading ball tracking, and its data analytics suite all in one place.

"As we celebrate a century of Cape League baseball, we're excited to partner with an innovative company like BaseballCloud," said Andrew Lang, President of Cape Cod Baseball League. "We're looking forward to collaborating this year around our All-Star festivities, and to build a relationship with BaseballCloud moving into the future which will enhance the player and fan experience."

As part of the partnership, BaseballCloud's data and analytics modeling tools will be integrated into Cape League All-Star Game activations to enhance the fan experience with live in-game and post-game digital content, offering a new way for the league to deliver real value to its fans. BaseballCloud and the CCBL will collaborate on a number of initiatives to celebrate its centennial, including unique promotional content and initiatives around the All-Star Game and Home Run Derby.

"We are thrilled to partner with The Cape Cod Baseball League, and this union is especially meaningful during the 100-year celebration of the organization's rich history," said Kevin Davidson, Co-Founder and CEO of BaseballCloud. "With over 1,600 total players that have journeyed through the Cape and into the big leagues, we're honored to support the next generation of athletes by exposing them to our innovative technology through All-Star Fan Fest initiatives, while also preserving the accomplishments of former and current players."

"I spent a good portion of my collegiate summers playing in the CCBL - go Hyannis Mets! - and as a former player and current coach, I'm thrilled that the league is working with BaseballCloud to deliver even more insights to fans and players during its celebrated All-Star Game and accompanied festivities. I am a firm believer that integrating technology at all levels of the game makes the experience even better for players, teams, leagues and fans, and ultimately helps support the growth of the game we all love," said Jason Varitek, Boston Red Sox Game Planning Coordinator/Catching Coach and former World Series Champion.

Over the last 100 years, the Cape Cod Baseball League has established itself as the nation's premier amateur summer league. The country's top collegiate athletes play in the league's 10 teams, offering players the opportunity for eight weeks of high-level competition, and giving fans the ability to take in America's pastime with a front row seat to the stars of tomorrow. Over 1,600 players who have competed in the CCBL have gone on to play in the Major Leagues, with notable alumni including Adley Rutschman, Aaron Judge, Alek Manoah, Kyle Schwarber, Frank Thomas, Jeff Bagwell, Craig Biggio, Carlton Fisk, and Nomar Garciaparra.

About Cape Cod Baseball League

The Cape Cod Baseball League is the premiere amateur summer baseball league for college athletes. Players come from around the country to play for one of the ten teams on the Cape. Officially formed in 1923, the Cape Cod Baseball League has helped thousands of players achieve their dreams of making it to the major leagues, including the top selection in four of the past five MLB Drafts and 362 players during the 2022 MLB season. Visit https://www.capecodbaseball.org for more information.

About BaseballCloud

Built by players, for players, BaseballCloud offers a revolutionary suite of hardware and software tools to empower baseball and softball players at all levels to optimize performance. The company's flagship product, Yakkertech™, is an optical-tracking system that captures and analyzes ball-flight data with unparalleled precision. Alongside Yakkertech™, BaseballCloud is a leader in shaping the future of the sport with cutting-edge technologies for player development, scouting, and fan engagement. Visit www.baseballcloud.com to learn more.

