ALPFA National Convention 2023 to Amplify Culture, Community, and Career Development for Latino Students and Professionals to Foster Authentic Leaders

SAN ANTONIO, May 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Latino Professionals for America (ALPFA) is excited to announce its 51st National ALPFA Convention , which will take place in the heart of San Antonio, Texas at the Henry B. González Convention Center on August 20 through 24, 2023. This year's convention is expected to be attended by over 4,000 students, professionals, and leaders.

The four-day gathering will offer attendees professional and leadership development through sessions and workshops, signature events, career fair, and award ceremonies. The theme of the convention is Real Power. True Culture, celebrating and reflecting on the positive changes that are happening both within our membership and around the globe. As ALPFA continues to expand its reach across new industries and increase its impact, the inclusion and presence of Latinos continues to increase globally. For the attendees, this convention will serve as a platform to experience the diversity and similarities of culture within the Latino community to embrace their identities while excelling in their careers.

"This event provides an excellent chance to connect with like-minded individuals who are passionate about making a positive impact in the Latino community. Everyone can learn from industry leaders, build new relationships, and explore career opportunities. Whether you are a student or a professional, this convention has something for you," said Damian Rivera, CEO of ALPFA.

The Convention will be kicked off by our two exclusive senior professional programs. First being DivERGe, the Employee Resource Group (ERG) Training Program, offering three virtual and two-day in person sessions, to set ERG leaders on the path to success by aligning passion and purpose with corporate DEI goals. The second program is LEAD, ALPFA's premier leadership development program targets Latinos seeking to reach the next level in their careers and life. The Senior Director of Operations, Jennylee Ramos explains the impact of the event, "our convention isn't just about bringing people together, it's about igniting the spark of inspiration that fuels us to achieve greatness in our personal and professional lives. You can expect to leave with the skills, support system and most importantly the power to propel to the next level."

One of the most sought after of the convention is the two-day Career Fair where thousands of interviews, internships and jobs are offered onsite by leading companies across finance, accounting, business, technology, and more. The multi-day event will also consist of panel discussions, fireside chats, skill-working workshops, and the first entrepreneur pitch competition.

"This is the beginning of the next 50 years for ALPFA and my 21st ALPFA Convention in a row. It is a spectacular location and I am excited to share my love for ALPFA with my family who will attend with me and with the family I have living in San Antonio which is a wonderful city with a fantastic Latino history. Join me!" said Toni Curtis, ALPFA Board Chair.

Registration for the ALPFA National Convention 2023 is open. To learn more and register, visit here . The ALPFA 2023 National Convention is sponsored by Moodys, Deloitte, Google, Bank of America and many more.

About ALPFA:

ALPFA is the largest Latino professional organization in the United States, with over 116,000 members. ALPFA is dedicated to empowering and developing Latino men and women as leaders of character for the nation, in every sector of the global economy. For more information, visit https://www.alpfa.org/ .

