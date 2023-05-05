Deals
Resideo to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences

Published: May. 5, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: REZI), a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical home comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions and a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security, life safety, audio visual, data com, and other product categories, today announced that members of senior management are scheduled to participate at the following investor conferences.

Oppenheimer 18th Annual Industrial Growth Conference on Monday, May 8, 2023, with presentation scheduled for 9:45 a.m. ET

Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference in New York, NY on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, with presentation scheduled for 3:10 p.m. ET

About Resideo

Resideo is a leading global manufacturer and developer of technology-driven products and components that provide critical comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to over 150 million homes globally. Through our ADI Global Distribution business, we are also a leading wholesale distributor of low-voltage security and life safety products for commercial and residential markets and serve a variety of adjacent product categories including audio visual, data com, wire and cable, and smart home solutions. For more information about Resideo, please visit www.resideo.com.

Contacts: 


Investors:                                                     

                     Media:

Jason Willey                                           

                     Garrett Terry

Vice President, Investor Relations             

                     Lead Communications Specialist

investorrelations@resideo.com                   

                     garrett.terry@resideo.com

