Johnson Controls Reports Strong Revenue and EPS Growth in Q2 and Updates FY23 Guidance

Q2 reported sales +10% versus prior year; +13% organically

Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.19 ; Adjusted EPS of $0.75 , up 19% versus prior year

Q2 Orders +8% organically year-over year

Record backlog of $11.7 billion , increased 9% organically year-over-year

Initiates fiscal Q3 and updates fiscal 2023 full year guidance

CORK, Ireland, May 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), a global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today reported fiscal second quarter 2023 GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") from continuing operations of $0.19. Excluding special items, adjusted EPS from continuing operations was $0.75, up 19% versus the prior year period (see attached footnotes for non-GAAP reconciliation).

Sales in the quarter of $6.7 billion increased 10% compared to the prior year on an as reported basis and grew 13% organically. GAAP net income from continuing operations was $133 million. Adjusted net income from continuing operations of $517 million was up 17% versus the prior year. Earnings before interest and taxes ("EBIT") was $294 million and EBIT margin was 4.4%. Adjusted EBIT was $716 million and adjusted EBIT margin was 10.7%, improving 70 basis points versus the prior year.

"Johnson Controls delivered strong second quarter results led by double-digit growth in sales and high single digit order growth," said George Oliver, Chairman and CEO. "Our order pipeline remains healthy across all our vectors of growth and we are encouraged by the continued momentum within our Service business. Our leading technologies position us well in making buildings smarter, healthier, and more sustainable."

"Our second quarter results exceeded the high end of our guidance as healthy margin expansion contributed to strong double digit adjusted EPS growth," said Olivier Leonetti, Chief Financial Officer. "Our backlog remains resilient and the pace of converting higher margin business gives us confidence in our ability to deliver on our full year expectations."

Income and EPS amounts attributable to Johnson Controls ordinary shareholders

($ millions, except per-share amounts)

The financial highlights presented in the tables below are in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise indicated. All comparisons are to the fiscal second quarter of 2022.

Organic sales growth, adjusted sales, organic segment EBITA growth, total segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted corporate expense, EBIT, adjusted EBIT, adjusted net income from continuing operations, adjusted EPS from continuing operations, and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures and detail of the special items, refer to the attached footnotes.

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding organic revenue growth, adjusted segment EBITA margin improvement and adjusted EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts excluded is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period and the high variability of certain amounts, such as mark-to-market adjustments. Organic revenue growth excludes the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's fiscal 2023 third quarter and full year GAAP financial results.

A slide presentation to accompany the results can be found in the Investor Relations section of Johnson Controls' website at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com.



Fiscal Q2

GAAP Adjusted

2022 2023 2022 2023 Sales $6,098 $6,686 $6,098 $6,686 Segment EBITA 800 951 768 921 EBIT 161 294 608 716 Net income from continuing operations 11 133 441 517









Diluted EPS from continuing operations $0.02 $0.19 $0.63 $0.75











SEGMENT RESULTS

Building Solutions North America



Fiscal Q2

GAAP Adjusted

2022 2023 2022 2023 Sales $2,227 $2,520 $2,227 $2,520 Segment EBITA 235 315 235 315 Segment EBITA Margin % 10.6 % 12.5 % 10.6 % 12.5 %

Sales in the quarter of $2.5 billion increased 13% versus the prior year. Organic sales increased 14% over the prior year with growth in both Service and Install, led by strong performances in HVAC & Controls and Fire & Security.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 8% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $7.7 billion increased 13% compared to the prior year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Segment EBITA was $315 million, up 34% versus the prior year. Segment EBITA margin of 12.5% expanded 190 basis points versus the prior year as higher margin backlog converted at a faster rate and productivity further accelerated.

Building Solutions EMEA/LA (Europe, Middle East, Africa/Latin America)



Fiscal Q2

GAAP Adjusted

2022 2023 2022 2023 Sales $958 $1,031 $958 $1,031 Segment EBITA 79 69 90 69 Segment EBITA Margin % 8.2 % 6.7 % 9.4 % 6.7 %

Sales in the quarter of $1.0 billion increased 8% versus the prior year. Organic sales grew 12% versus the prior year, with low double-digit growth in Service and Install. Strength was broad based across our businesses, led by Fire & Security and HVAC & Controls. By region, Europe and Latin America experienced strong organic growth, while growth in the Middle East was more modest.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 7% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $2.3 billion increased 5% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Segment EBITA was $69 million, down 13% versus the prior year. Segment EBITA margin of 6.7% declined 150 basis points versus the prior year as volume leverage was offset by FX headwinds and one-time nonrecurring items. Adjusted segment EBITA in Q2 2022 excludes a charge taken related to suspended Russian operations.

Building Solutions Asia Pacific



Fiscal Q2

GAAP Adjusted

2022 2023 2022 2023 Sales $623 $667 $623 $667 Segment EBITA 74 79 74 79 Segment EBITA Margin % 11.9 % 11.8 % 11.9 % 11.8 %

Sales in the quarter of $667 million increased 7% versus the prior year. Sales increased 15% organically versus the prior year led by continued demand for HVAC & Controls. Organic Sales in China rebounded in the quarter, with strong double-digit growth in Service and Install.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 9% year-over-year, led by demand for Commercial HVAC in China and Controls in Japan. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $1.7 billion declined 3% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Segment EBITA was $79 million, up 7% versus the prior year. Segment EBITA margin of 11.8% declined 10 basis points versus the prior year as higher margin backlog conversion was offset by FX headwinds.

Global Products



Fiscal Q2

GAAP Adjusted

2022 2023 2022 2023 Sales $2,290 $2,468 $2,290 $2,468 Segment EBITA 412 488 369 458 Segment EBITA Margin % 18.0 % 19.8 % 16.1 % 18.6 %

Sales in the quarter of $2.5 billion increased 8% versus the prior year. Organic sales grew 12% versus the prior year driven by strong growth in Applied, Fire Detection, Industrial Refrigeration, and Commercial Ducted HVAC products.

Segment EBITA was $488 million, up 18% versus the prior year. Segment EBITA margin of 19.8% expanded 180 basis points versus the prior year driven by strong price realization and improved productivity. Adjusted segment EBITA in Q2 2022 and Q2 2023 excludes the favorable impact of reductions to the Silent-Aire earnout liability.

Corporate



Fiscal Q2

GAAP Adjusted

2022 2023 2022 2023 Corporate Expense ($60) ($131) ($60) ($101)

Corporate expense was $131 million in the quarter, an increase of 118% compared to the prior year. Adjusted Corporate expense in Q2 2023 excludes transaction/separation costs.

OTHER Q2 ITEMS

Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations was $314 million , while cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations, excluding JC Capital, was $356 million . Capital expenditures were $121 million , resulting in a free cash flow from continuing operations of $235 million .

The Company repurchased 1.5 million shares for approximately $93 million . Year-to-date through March, the Company repurchased 4.3 million shares for approximately $247 million

The Company recorded net pre-tax mark-to-market losses of $4 million related primarily to the remeasurement of the Company's pension and postretirement benefit plans and restricted asbestos investments.

The Company recorded pre-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $418 million , including $24 million of restructuring charges, a $184 million goodwill impairment charge and a $210 million impairment related to a business classified as held for sale.

THIRD QUARTER GUIDANCE

The Company initiated fiscal 2023 third quarter guidance:

Organic revenue growth of ~10% year-over-year

Adjusted segment EBITA margin improvement of 120 to 130 basis points year-over-year

Adjusted EPS before special items of $1.01 to $1.03 ; representing 19% to 21% growth

year-over-year

FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

The Company updated its fiscal 2023 full year EPS guidance:

Organic revenue growth ~10% year-over year (previously guided at a range from high single-digits to low double-digits growth)

Adjusted segment EBITA margin improvement of 100 to 120 basis points, year-over-year (previously guided to 90 to 120 basis point improvement)

Adjusted EPS before special items of $3.50 to $3.60 ; representing 17% to 20% growth

year-over-year (previously guided to $3.30 to $3.60 )

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST INFO



About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world`s largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

Johnson Controls International plc Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial information regarding adjusted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The adjusting items include restructuring and impairment costs, net mark-to-market adjustments, Silent-Aire other nonrecurring items, certain transaction/separation costs, Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment, charges attributable to the suspension of operations in Russia, and warehouse fire loss. Financial information regarding organic sales growth, adjusted sales, EBIT, EBIT margin, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBIT margin, organic segment EBITA growth, total segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA margin, adjusted Corporate expense, free cash flow, free cash flow conversion and adjusted net income from continuing operations are also presented, which are non-GAAP performance measures. Management believes that, when considered together with unadjusted amounts, these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results and business trends of Johnson Controls. Management may also use these metrics as guides in forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning processes and for compensation purposes. These metrics should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure. For further information on the calculation of the non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures, refer to the attached footnotes.

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share data; unaudited)















Three Months Ended March 31,



2023



2022











Net sales

$ 6,686



$ 6,098 Cost of sales

4,445



4,141 Gross profit

2,241



1,957











Selling, general and administrative expenses

(1,579)



(1,454) Restructuring and impairment costs

(418)



(384) Net financing charges

(71)



(51) Equity income

50



42











Income before income taxes

223



110











Income tax provision

49



58











Net income

174



52











Income attributable to noncontrolling interests

41



41











Net income attributable to JCI

$ 133



$ 11











Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.19



$ 0.02











Diluted weighted average shares

689.7



702.7











Shares outstanding at period end

686.1



695.7

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC











CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share data; unaudited)















Six Months Ended March 31,



2023



2022











Net sales

$ 12,754



$ 11,960 Cost of sales

8,422



8,112 Gross profit

4,332



3,848











Selling, general and administrative expenses

(3,150)



(2,823) Restructuring and impairment costs

(763)



(433) Net financing charges

(138)



(104) Equity income

112



112











Income before income taxes

393



600











Income tax provision

63



129











Net income

330



471











Income attributable to noncontrolling interests

79



79











Net income attributable to JCI

$ 251



$ 392











Diluted earnings per share

$ 0.36



$ 0.56











Diluted weighted average shares

690.0



706.2











Shares outstanding at period end

686.1



695.7

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in millions; unaudited)























March 31,

September 30,



2023

2022 ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,975

$ 2,031 Accounts receivable - net

6,002

5,528 Inventories

3,048

2,510 Assets held for sale

446

387 Other current assets

1,285

1,229 Current assets

12,756

11,685









Property, plant and equipment - net

3,094

3,042 Goodwill

17,559

17,328 Other intangible assets - net

4,633

4,641 Investments in partially-owned affiliates

1,065

963 Noncurrent assets held for sale

378

751 Other noncurrent assets

3,935

3,748 Total assets

$ 43,420

$ 42,158









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt

$ 2,659

$ 1,534 Accounts payable and accrued expenses

5,095

5,219 Liabilities held for sale

316

236 Other current liabilities

4,333

4,250 Current liabilities

12,403

11,239









Long-term debt

7,832

7,426 Other noncurrent liabilities

6,048

6,029 Noncurrent liabilities held for sale

59

62 Shareholders' equity attributable to JCI

15,890

16,268 Noncontrolling interests

1,188

1,134 Total liabilities and equity

$ 43,420

$ 42,158

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited)



















































Three Months Ended March 31,











2023



2022 Operating Activities

















Net income attributable to JCI









$ 133



$ 11 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests









41



41



















Net income









174



52



















Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided (used) by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization









206



208 Pension and postretirement benefit expense









3



31 Pension and postretirement contributions









(17)



(35) Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received









1



38 Deferred income taxes









(76)



(65) Non-cash restructuring and impairment costs









397



361 Other - net









(29)



(8) Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:

















Accounts receivable









(272)



(231) Inventories









(145)



(243) Other assets









(101)



(143) Restructuring reserves









(31)



(38) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities









183



156 Accrued income taxes









21



(151) Cash provided (used) by operating activities from continuing operations









314



(68)



















Investing Activities

















Capital expenditures









(121)



(125) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired









(10)



(16) Other - net









6



27 Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations









(125)



(114)



















Financing Activities

















Increase in short and long-term debt - net









648



1,666 Stock repurchases and retirements









(93)



(509) Payment of cash dividends









(240)



(239) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests









(62)



(118) Employee equity-based compensation withholding taxes









(2)



(2) Other - net









2



3 Cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations









253



801



















Discontinued Operations

















Net cash used by operating activities









-



- Net cash used by investing activities









-



- Net cash used by financing activities









-



- Net cash flows used by discontinued operations









-



-



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









22



(21) Increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









$ 464



$ 598

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC



















CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited)



















































Six Months Ended March 31,











2023



2022 Operating Activities

















Net income attributable to JCI









$ 251



$ 392 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests









79



79



















Net income









330



471



















Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash provided (used) by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization









409



432 Pension and postretirement benefit income









(3)



(51) Pension and postretirement contributions









(26)



(76) Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received









(55)



20 Deferred income taxes









(168)



(97) Non-cash restructuring and impairment costs









691



361 Other - net









(26)



(7) Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:

















Accounts receivable









(360)



(306) Inventories









(493)



(619) Other assets









(169)



(206) Restructuring reserves









(18)



(19) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities









(154)



489 Accrued income taxes









60



(68) Cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations









18



324



















Investing Activities

















Capital expenditures









(255)



(260) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired









(89)



(124) Other - net









30



52 Cash used by investing activities from continuing operations









(314)



(332)



















Financing Activities

















Increase in short and long-term debt - net









1,068



2,059 Stock repurchases and retirements









(247)



(1,035) Payment of cash dividends









(481)



(430) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests









(72)



(118) Employee equity-based compensation withholding taxes









(32)



(49) Other - net









26



17 Cash provided by financing activities from continuing operations









262



444



















Discontinued Operations

















Net cash used by operating activities









-



(4) Net cash used by investing activities









-



- Net cash used by financing activities









-



- Net cash flows used by discontinued operations









-



(4)



















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









8



46 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash









$ (26)



$ 478

FOOTNOTES

1. Financial Summary





































































































The Company evaluates the performance of its business units primarily on segment earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA), which represents income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests, excluding general corporate expenses, intangible asset amortization, net mark-to-market adjustments related to restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plans, restructuring and impairment costs and net financing charges.





















































(in millions; unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31,





















2023

2022

2023

2022





















Actual

Adjusted

Non-GAAP

Actual

Adjusted

Non-GAAP

Actual

Adjusted

Non-GAAP

Actual

Adjusted

Non-GAAP















Segment EBITA (1)

















































Building Solutions North America



$ 315

$ 315

$ 235

$ 235

$ 582

$ 582

$ 485

$ 485















Building Solutions EMEA/LA



69

69

79

90

144

144

183

194















Building Solutions Asia Pacific



79

79

74

74

147

147

142

142















Global Products



488

458

412

369

870

880

713

670















Segment EBITA



951

921

800

768

1,743

1,753

1,523

1,491















Corporate expenses (2)



(131)

(101)

(60)

(60)

(240)

(183)

(130)

(130)















Amortization of intangible assets (3)



(104)

(104)

(106)

(100)

(208)

(208)

(224)

(211)















Net mark-to-market losses (4)



(4)

-

(89)

-

(1)

-

(32)

-















Restructuring and impairment costs (5)



(418)

-

(384)

-

(763)

-

(433)

-















EBIT (6)



294

716

161

608

531

1,362

704

1,150















EBIT margin (6)



4.4 %

10.7 %

2.6 %

10.0 %

4.2 %

10.7 %

5.9 %

9.6 %















Net financing charges



(71)

(71)

(51)

(51)

(138)

(138)

(104)

(104)















Income before income taxes



223

645

110

557

393

1,224

600

1,046















Income tax provision (7)



(49)

(87)

(58)

(75)

(63)

(165)

(129)

(141)















Net income



174

558

52

482

330

1,059

471

905















Income attributable to noncontrolling interests (8)



(41)

(41)

(41)

(41)

(79)

(79)

(79)

(84)















Net income attributable to JCI



$ 133

$ 517

$ 11

$ 441

$ 251

$ 980

$ 392

$ 821



































































(1) The Company's press release contains financial information regarding total segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margins, which are non-GAAP performance measures. The Company's definition of adjusted segment EBITA excludes other non-recurring items that are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its businesses. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.

A reconciliation of segment EBITA to net income is shown earlier within this footnote. The following is the three months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 reconciliation of segment EBITA and segment EBITA margin as reported to adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margin (unaudited):





















































(in millions) Building Solutions

North America

Building Solutions

EMEA/LA

Building Solutions

Asia Pacific

Total Field

Global Products

Consolidated

JCI plc





2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022



Segment EBITA as reported $ 315

$ 235

$ 69

$ 79

$ 79

$ 74

$ 463

$ 388

$ 488

$412

$ 951

$ 800



Segment EBITA margin as reported (9) 12.5 %

10.6 %

6.7 %

8.2 %

11.8 %

11.9 %

11.0 %

10.2 %

19.8 %

18.0 %

14.2 %

13.1 %























































Adjusting items:

















































Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(30)

(43)

(30)

(43)



Charges attributable to the suspension of operations in Russia -

-

-

11

-

-

-

11

-

-

-

11























































Adjusted segment EBITA $ 315

$ 235

$ 69

$ 90

$ 79

$ 74

$ 463

$ 399

$ 458

$369

$ 921

$ 768



Adjusted segment EBITA margin (9) 12.5 %

10.6 %

6.7 %

9.4 %

11.8 %

11.9 %

11.0 %

10.5 %

18.6 %

16.1 %

13.8 %

12.6 %























































The following is the six months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 reconciliation of segment EBITA and segment EBITA margin as reported to adjusted segment EBITA and adjusted segment EBITA margin (unaudited):





















































(in millions) Building Solutions

North America

Building Solutions

EMEA/LA

Building Solutions

Asia Pacific

Total Field

Global Products

Consolidated

JCI plc





2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022

2023

2022



Segment EBITA as reported $ 582

$ 485

$ 144

$ 183

$ 147

$ 142

$ 873

$ 810

$ 870

$713

$1,743

$1,523



Segment EBITA margin as reported 11.9 %

11.1 %

7.2 %

9.5 %

11.2 %

10.9 %

10.6 %

10.7 %

19.1 %

16.3 %

13.7 %

12.7 %























































Adjusting items:

















































Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(30)

(43)

(30)

(43)



Warehouse fire loss -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

40

-

40

-



Charges attributable to the suspension of operations in Russia -

-

-

11

-

-

-

11

-

-

-

11























































Adjusted segment EBITA $ 582

$ 485

$ 144

$ 194

$ 147

$ 142

$ 873

$ 821

$ 880

$670

$1,753

$1,491



Adjusted segment EBITA margin 11.9 %

11.1 %

7.2 %

10.1 %

11.2 %

10.9 %

10.6 %

10.8 %

19.3 %

15.3 %

13.7 %

12.5 %























































(2) Adjusted Corporate expenses for the three and six months ended March 31, 2023 excludes certain transaction/separation costs of $30 million and $57 million, respectively.

(3) Adjusted amortization of intangible assets for the three and six months ended March 31, 2022 excludes nonrecurring intangible asset amortization related to Silent-Aire purchase accounting of $6 million and $13 million, respectively.

(4) Adjusted results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2023 exclude net mark-to-market losses on restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plans of $4 million and $1 million, respectively. The three and six months ended March 31, 2022 exclude net mark-to-market losses on restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plans of $89 million and $32 million, respectively.

(5) Adjusted results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2023 exclude restructuring and impairment costs of $418 million and $763 million, respectively. The restructuring actions and impairment costs for the three and six months ended March 31, 2023 are related primarily to workforce reductions, impairment of goodwill attributable to the Company's Silent-Aire reporting unit, impairment of assets associated with businesses classified as held for sale and other asset impairments. Adjusted results for the three and six months ended March 31, 2022 exclude restructuring and impairment costs of $384 million and $433 million, respectively. The restructuring actions and impairment costs for the three and six months ended March 31, 2022 are related primarily to the impairment of assets associated with a business classified as held for sale, workforce reductions and other asset impairments.

(6) Management defines earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) as income before net financing charges, income taxes and noncontrolling interests. EBIT margin is defined as EBIT divided by net sales. EBIT and EBIT margin are non-GAAP performance measures. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company. A reconciliation of EBIT to net income is shown earlier within this footnote.

(7) Adjusted income tax provision for the three and six months ended March 31, 2023 excludes the net tax benefit of pre-tax adjusting items of $38 million and $102 million, respectively. Adjusted income tax provision for the three months ended March 31, 2022 excludes the net tax benefit of pre-tax adjusting items of $30 million, partially offset by tax provisions related to APB23 adjustments attributable to a business classified as held for sale of $13 million. Adjusted income tax provision for the six months ended March 31, 2022 excludes the net tax benefit of pre-tax adjusting items of $25 million, partially offset by tax provisions related to APB23 adjustments attributable to a business classified as held for sale of $13 million.

(8) Adjusted income from continuing operations attributable to noncontrolling interests for the six months ended March 31, 2022 excludes $5 million impact from restructuring and impairment costs.

(9) Segment EBITA margin is defined as segment EBITA divided by segment net sales, as disclosed in the Company's press release.





















































The Company's press release and earnings presentation include forward-looking statements regarding organic revenue growth, adjusted segment EBITA margin improvement, free cash flow and adjusted EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts excluded is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period and the high variability of certain amounts, such as mark-to-market adjustments. Organic revenue growth excludes the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's fiscal 2023 third quarter and full year GAAP financial results.



2. Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliation





































The Company's press release contains financial information regarding adjusted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The adjusting items shown in the table below are excluded because these items are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of the Company. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.





















A reconciliation of diluted earnings per share as reported to adjusted diluted earnings per share for the respective periods is shown below (unaudited):























Net Income Attributable

to JCI plc

Net Income Attributable

to JCI plc





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





March 31,

March 31,





2023

2022

2023

2022























Earnings per share as reported for JCI plc $0.19

$0.02

$ 0.36

$0.56























Adjusting items:

















Net mark-to-market adjustments 0.01

0.13

-

0.05



Related tax impact -

(0.03)

-

(0.01)



Restructuring and impairment costs 0.61

0.55

1.11

0.61



Related tax impact (0.05)

(0.01)

(0.13)

(0.02)



NCI impact of restructuring and impairment costs -

-

-

(0.01)



Silent-Aire other nonrecurring costs -

0.01

-

0.02



Transaction/separation costs 0.04

-

0.08

-



Related tax impact -

-

(0.01)

-



Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment (0.04)

(0.06)

(0.04)

(0.06)



Warehouse fire loss -

-

0.06

-



Related tax impact -

-

(0.01)

-



Charges attributable to the suspension of operations in Russia -

0.01

-

0.01



Discrete tax items -

0.02

-

0.02























Adjusted earnings per share for JCI plc* $0.75

$0.63

$ 1.42

$1.16























* May not sum due to rounding





































The following table reconciles the denominators used to calculate basic and diluted earnings per share for JCI plc (in millions; unaudited):







































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





March 31,

March 31,





2023

2022

2023

2022



Weighted average shares outstanding for JCI plc

















Basic weighted average shares outstanding 686.8

699.1

686.9

701.8



Effect of dilutive securities:

















Stock options, unvested restricted stock

















and unvested performance share awards 2.9

3.6

3.1

4.4



Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 689.7

702.7

690.0

706.2

























3. Organic Growth Reconciliation





















































































































The components of the change in net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2023 versus the three months ended March 31, 2022, including organic growth, are shown below (unaudited):































































(in millions) Net Sales for the

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Net Sales for the

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023



Building Solutions North America $ 2,227

$ -

-

$ (14)

-1 %

$ 2,213

$ 5

-

$ 302

14 %

$ 2,520

13 %



Building Solutions EMEA/LA 958

(4)

-

(50)

-5 %

904

23

3 %

104

12 %

1,031

8 %



Building Solutions Asia Pacific 623

-

-

(41)

-7 %

582

-

-

85

15 %

667

7 %



Total field 3,808

(4)

-

(105)

-3 %

3,699

28

1 %

491

13 %

4,218

11 %



Global Products 2,290

-

-

(93)

-4 %

2,197

-

-

271

12 %

2,468

8 %



Total net sales $ 6,098

$ (4)

-

$ (198)

-3 %

$ 5,896

$ 28

-

$ 762

13 %

$ 6,686

10 %































































The components of the change in net sales for the six months ended March 31, 2023 versus the six months ended March 31, 2022, including organic growth, are shown below (unaudited):































































(in millions) Net Sales for the

Six Months Ended

March 31, 2022

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Net

Sales for the

Six Months Ended

March 31, 2022

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Net Sales for the

Six Months Ended

March 31, 2023



Building Solutions North America $ 4,379

$ -

-

$ (29)

-1 %

$ 4,350

$ 12

-

$ 525

12 %

$ 4,887

12 %



Building Solutions EMEA/LA 1,917

(22)

-1 %

(139)

-7 %

1,756

43

2 %

207

12 %

2,006

5 %



Building Solutions Asia Pacific 1,298

-

-

(112)

-9 %

1,186

-

-

127

11 %

1,313

1 %



Total field 7,594

(22)

-

(280)

-4 %

7,292

55

1 %

859

12 %

8,206

8 %



Global Products 4,366

-

-

(218)

-5 %

4,148

-

-

400

10 %

4,548

4 %



Total net sales $ 11,960

$ (22)

-

$ (498)

-4 %

$ 11,440

$ 55

-

$1,259

11 %

$12,754

7 %































































The components of the change in total service revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2023 versus the three months ended March 31, 2022, including organic growth, are shown below (unaudited):





























































(in millions) Service Revenue

for the

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Service

Revenue for the

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2022

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Service Revenue

for the

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023



Building Solutions North America $ 884

$ -

-

$ (5)

-1 %

$ 879

$ 6

1 %

$ 81

9 %

$ 966

9 %



Building Solutions EMEA/LA 422

(1)

-

(24)

-6 %

397

3

1 %

49

12 %

449

6 %



Building Solutions Asia Pacific 175

-

-

(11)

-6 %

164

-

-

24

15 %

188

7 %



Total field 1,481

(1)

-

(40)

-3 %

1,440

9

1 %

154

11 %

1,603

8 %



Global Products -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-



Total service revenue $ 1,481

$ (1)

-

$ (40)

-3 %

$ 1,440

$ 9

1 %

$ 154

11 %

$ 1,603

8 %































































The components of the change in total service revenue for the six months ended March 31, 2023 versus the six months ended March 31, 2022, including organic growth, are shown below (unaudited):





























































(in millions) Service Revenue

for the

Six Months Ended

March 31, 2022

Base Year Adjustments -

Divestitures and Other

Base Year Adjustments -

Foreign Currency

Adjusted Base Service

Revenue for the

Six Months Ended

March 31, 2022

Acquisitions

Organic Growth

Service Revenue

for the

Six Months Ended

March 31, 2023



Building Solutions North America $ 1,737

$ -

-

$ (11)

-1 %

$ 1,726

$ 12

1 %

$ 144

8 %

$ 1,882

8 %



Building Solutions EMEA/LA 837

(12)

-1 %

(65)

-8 %

760

7

1 %

105

14 %

872

4 %



Building Solutions Asia Pacific 349

-

-

(29)

-8 %

320

-

-

41

13 %

361

3 %



Total field 2,923

(12)

-

(105)

-4 %

2,806

19

1 %

290

10 %

3,115

7 %



Global Products -

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-



Total service revenue $ 2,923

$ (12)

-

$ (105)

-4 %

$ 2,806

$ 19

1 %

$ 290

10 %

$ 3,115

7 %





































































































4. Free Cash Flow Conversion





































































The Company's press release contains financial information regarding free cash flow and free cash flow conversion, which are non-GAAP performance measures. We also present below free cash flow conversion from the GAAP measure of net income attributable to JCI. Effective January 1, 2023, the Company has excluded the impact of its financing entity, JC Capital, from the calculation of free cash flow. Management believes this provides a more true representation of the Company's operational ability to convert cash, without the contrary impact from financing activities. The impact on interim and annual periods prior to January 1, 2023 was not material. JC Capital cash flows that are excluded from the calculation of free cash flow primarily include activity associated with finance/notes receivables and inventory and/or capital expenditures related to lease arrangements. JC Capital net income that is excluded is primarily related to interest income on the finance/notes receivable and profit recognized on arrangements with sales-type lease components.



Free cash flow is defined as cash provided (used) by operating activities, excluding JC Capital, less capital expenditures, excluding JC Capital. Free cash flow conversion from net income is defined as free cash flow divided by net income attributable to JCI. Free cash flow conversion is defined as free cash flow divided by adjusted net income attributable to JCI, excluding JC Capital. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash. These non-GAAP measures can also be used to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity.









































The following is the three and six months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 calculation of free cash flow (unaudited):







































Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



(in millions) March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022



Cash provided (used) by operating activities from continuing

operations $ 314

$ (68)

$ 18

$ 324



Less: JC Capital cash used by operating activities

from continuing operations (42)

-

(42)

-



Cash provided (used) by operating activities from continuing

operations, excluding JC Capital $ 356

$ (68)

$ 60

$ 324







































Capital expenditures $ (121)

$ (125)

$ (255)

$ (260)



Less: JC Capital capital expenditures -

-

-

-



Capital expenditures, excluding JC Capital $ (121)

$ (125)

$ (255)

$ (260)







































Free cash flow $ 235

$ (193)

$ (195)

$ 64







































The following is the six months ended March 31, 2023 and 2022 calculation of free cash flow conversion from net income and free cash flow conversion (unaudited):







































Six Months Ended







(in millions) March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022











Net income attributable to JCI $ 251

$ 392











Free cash flow conversion from net income -78 %

16 %







































Adjusted net income attributable to JCI $ 980

$ 821



















Less: JC Capital net income 8

-











Adjusted net income attributable to JCI, excluding JC Capital $ 972

$ 821



















Free cash flow conversion -20 %

8 %

















































5. Debt Ratios





















































The Company's earnings presentation provides financial information regarding net debt to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. We also present below net debt to income before income taxes. The Company believes these ratios are useful to understanding the Company's financial condition as they provide an overview of the extent to which the Company relies on external debt financing for its funding and are a measure of risk to its shareholders. The following is the March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022 calculation of net debt to income before income taxes and net debt to adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):





























(in millions) March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

March 31, 2022



Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 2,659

$ 1,963

$ 2,284



Long-term debt 7,832

7,784

7,366



Total debt 10,491

9,747

9,650



Less: cash and cash equivalents 1,975

1,509

1,787



Total net debt $ 8,516

$ 8,238

$ 7,863































Last twelve months income before income taxes $ 1,503

$ 1,390

$ 2,175































Total net debt to income before income taxes 5.7x

5.9x

3.6x































Last twelve months adjusted EBITDA $ 3,895

$ 3,783

$ 3,660































Total net debt to adjusted EBITDA 2.2x

2.2x

2.1x



























































The following is the last twelve months ended March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, and March 31, 2022 reconciliation of income from continuing operations to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP performance measures (unaudited):





























(in millions) Last Twelve Months

Ended

March 31, 2023

Last Twelve Months

Ended

December 31, 2022

Last Twelve Months

Ended

March 31, 2022



Income from continuing operations $ 1,582

$ 1,460

$ 1,448



Income tax provision (benefit) (79)

(70)

727



Net financing charges 247

227

207



EBIT 1,750

1,617

2,382



Adjusting items:













Net mark-to-market adjustments (65)

20

(140)



Restructuring and impairment costs 1,051

1,017

579



Environmental remediation and related reserves adjustment 255

255





-



Silent-Aire other nonrecurring costs



-





6





36



Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment



(30)





(43)





(43)



Charges attributable to the suspension of operations in Russia -

11

11



Warehouse fire loss



40





40





-



Transaction/separation costs



87





57





-



Adjusted EBIT (1) 3,088

2,980

2,825



Depreciation and amortization 807

803

835



Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 3,895

$ 3,783

$ 3,660































(1) The Company's definition of adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA excludes special items that are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its businesses. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.



6. Income Taxes





The Company's effective tax rate from continuing operations before consideration of net mark-to-market adjustments, restructuring and impairment costs, Silent-Aire nonrecurring intangible asset amortization and purchase accounting, charges attributable to the suspension of operations in Russia, discrete tax items, certain transaction/separation costs and warehouse fire loss for the three and six months ending March 31, 2023 and March 31, 2022 is approximately 13.5%.

