DO PETS CURB COITUS? 56% SAY YES - ExcitedCats' Fascinating Survey Results!

Can the relationship with our pets negatively affect intimacy with our significant other? Do pets sometimes get in the way of our primary relationships? Excitedcats.com conducted a survey of pet parents in serious relationships to find out more.

SAN DIEGO, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Just over 1,000 pet parents responded, 32% of which were cat owners, and all respondents were currently married or living with a partner.

For those who have a cat, this may come as a surprise—but only 6% of respondents said their pets regularly interfere with intimate time between them and their partner. Respondents cited common hindrances as dogs interrupting during cuddles and meowing cats behind shut doors. Surprisingly, 44% of respondents said their pets never interfere with their alone time, while the rest stated their pets only occasionally impact their intimate moments.

"Some cats can get conditioned to be territorial over their primary caregiver." Says Isabel Ludick, cat enthusiast at ExcitedCats.

About a third of respondents said they felt that pets occasionally got more attention than them from their partner, although many also said it didn't bother them. Only 5% felt they were contending with their pet for their partner's love, time, or attention, while 24% of respondents said they felt they were not at all in competition. About a quarter of respondents felt their pet rarely got more attention than they did, while the rest felt a hint of jealousy occasionally.

For some, the answer to one of the last questions may have been the most elucidative concerning pets and intimate relationships—if your significant other issued an ultimatum, would you break up with them or give up your pet for adoption? A whopping 66% of respondents would rather break up with their spouse than give their pet up for adoption.

Lastly, in a light-hearted hypothetical scenario, where respondents had the opportunity to go to Mars with either their pet or their significant other, 44% would choose their pet rather than their partner.

