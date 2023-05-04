Veritran Achieves SOC 2 Type 1 Compliance

Report confirms that company is a trusted brand, meeting the highest standards for security and data protection

MIAMI, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veritran, a leading global financial technology solutions provider, today announced that it has achieved the System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type 1 compliance. This achievement reaffirms their commitment to high security standards, integrity of treatment and confidentiality of sensitive data.

Veritran Logo (PRNewswire)

SOC 2 is an auditing standard developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) to assess the effectiveness of an organization's controls over information security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. SOC 2 Type 1 measures an organization's systems and controls and evaluates the design and implementation of these controls to ensure they are suitably designed to meet the relevant trust services criteria.

With SOC 2 compliance, Veritran is equipped to meet specific needs of key industries and provide customers with confidence that their sensitive data is protected by a trusted partner. For this compliance audit and certification process, Veritran enlisted a professional third-party auditor, Schellman & Company, LLC and has been confirmed to meet the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Service Criteria.

"The need for secure technology has never been more critical. Veritran's dedication to maintaining the trust of our clients through rigorous security measures is paramount to our success. We will continue to prioritize security in all aspects of our operations, and our SOC 2 Type 1 compliance is a testament to our unwavering dedication", said Pablo Ronco, CTO at Veritran.

Veritran was verified through an in-depth independent audit relevant to security set forth in TSP section 100, Trust Services Criteria for Security. More than 120 requirements were met for Veritran to achieve this major milestone of becoming SOC 2 certified. The process included an extensive examination of Veritran's controls, practices, organization charts, and business processes, their effectiveness and value, and more.

"Our SOC 2 Type 1 compliance demonstrates our commitment to our clients' security and privacy, providing them with the highest level of security, especially in an increasingly vulnerable landscape," said Greynier Fuentes, VP of Sales and Digital Strategies at Veritran. "We are thrilled to continue offering our clients the most secure and reliable technology solutions available to solve industry concerns, building upon our strong security foundation of providing the best possible tools and support."

The SOC reports accurately reflect Veritran's dedication to providing secure business solutions. With clients across the globe, Veritran is acutely aware of the importance of protecting the security and the privacy of customer data and has made industry-leading moves to further strengthen its data security and privacy systems. In addition to the SOC 2 reports, Veritran has also successfully remained compliant with ISO27001, IS9001, and PCI DSS.

About Veritran

We are a global tech company devoted to simplifying banking experiences.

Through our business solutions, we inspire financial institutions to take digitalization to the next level.

We are proud to be a key strategic partner for renowned clients across Latin America, North America, and Europe helping them become the banks their customers prefer.

By creating innovative customer-focused products, we empower over 50 million people to run their financial world.

For more information, visit https://www.veritran.com/en/

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Veritran