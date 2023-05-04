Evoke Adds Industry Veteran Cheryl Fielding as Chief Client Officer

NEW YORK, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Evoke, an Inizio company and leading global health brand, experience, and communications platform, announced today the appointment of Cheryl Fielding as Chief Client Officer. In the newly created Chief Client Officer role, Fielding will oversee the strategic account management capability across Evoke, with a focus on ensuring clients a consistently exceptional and integrated experience across the growing platform and providing them access to the best solutions, thinking, and talent to unlock their full potential and solve their most pressing challenges.

"Evoke continues to assemble best-in-class solutions across its outstanding platform, which will be a huge competitive advantage for the organization," said Fielding. "As client teams become leaner and are pressured to work more efficiently, it becomes even more important - and impactful - to have the best talent and skill sets easily and seamlessly accessible in one place. That is what Evoke is building, and I couldn't be more excited to join this talented group of professionals and be a strong partner to our clients."

Reid Connolly, CEO and founder of Evoke, said, "I am thrilled to have Cheryl join Evoke as Chief Client Officer. Her extensive experience and passion for building high-functioning teams and the trust she instills in client relationships make her an excellent addition to Evoke and our leadership team. As we continue to grow and evolve, Cheryl's vision and expertise will be invaluable in shaping the way we engage with clients, making us even more effective and competitive in today's market."

Fielding is a seasoned healthcare communications marketer, bringing more than two decades of experience leading teams in the industry, and has worked with both small and large agency networks, most recently, Havas Health & You. She has built a foundation of success in client partnership and strategic development for a plethora of domestic and global brands. She has worked across categories crafting strategy and communications toward the consumer, patient, HCP, and allied healthcare professional audiences.

About Evoke

Evoke is a leading global brand, experience, and communications platform, purpose-built to make health more human™. Organized by global practice areas and specialty agencies, Evoke uses data-driven insights, creativity, and applied innovation to solve the most complex of challenges in today's healthcare market. Evoke is a platform for clients, talent, and the communities they serve to unlock their full potential.

Evoke is part of Inizio (www.inizo.com), Inizio, a CD&R portfolio company, is an integrated healthcare services partner, offering a breadth of services across strategic consulting, benchmarking, commercialization, customer engagement, events, marketing, and communications.

Inizio has carefully curated its business through the acquisition of 35 companies and is committed to offering streamlined services to best meet its clients' needs. With a presence in 50 countries, over 12,500 employees strive to provide best-in-class service for more than 300 clients, including the top 30 global pharmaceutical companies.

