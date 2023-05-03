Wheels Up Adds Key Senior Talent to Drive Business Transformation

New Chief Digital Officer and Chief Customer and Marketing Officer to accelerate member-facing strategies

NEW YORK, May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wheels Up Experience (NYSE: UP) today announced two key additions to its senior management team to amplify its customer-focused business strategies and deliver on its profitability objectives.

David Godsman will join as Wheels Up's first Chief Digital Officer to lead the company's digital transformation and technology initiatives. In addition, Kristen Lauria will join as the company's new Chief Customer and Marketing Officer to focus on Wheels Up's member value proposition and customer acquisition.

"As Wheels Up continues to pursue our vision to make the extraordinary possible every day, I'm pleased to bring aboard two dynamic and seasoned leaders to help take our business to the next level," said Wheels Up Chairman and CEO Kenny Dichter. "David and Kristen each bring deep experience in business transformation at some of the largest and most successful companies in the world and will help deliver significant benefits for our members and customers."

Godsman brings an extensive background in digital transformation and technology leadership at the Fortune 100 level with more than 25 years' experience using technology and data to shape and scale businesses and improve consumers' lives. He joins from Foro – an industry-leading Fintech company focused on revolutionizing commercial lending – where he served as CEO and Director. He has also held senior digital roles at The Coca-Cola Company, Bank of America and Starwood Hotels & Resorts.

At Wheels Up, Godsman will oversee the company's Digital Product, Technology and Data Services teams and focus on leveraging its technology investments and infrastructure to drive business results, further improve operations and deliver an extraordinary member experience.

Lauria succeeds Lee Applbaum who is departing Wheels Up to focus on personal and entrepreneurial ventures. She steps into an expanded role that includes overseeing the company's brand, creative and customer acquisition and retention, as well as a special focus on the member and customer experience. She is already well versed in the business, having worked with the company as a management consultant since January 2023.

Lauria was previously the EVP and Global CMO of Cigna Corporation where she successfully launched Evernorth, a $100B health services brand. She also spent more than 15 years at IBM, where she led teams through significant business shifts like the rise of mobile, the move to the cloud and the establishment of Artificial Intelligence as a critical business tool.

Lauria is a proven transformational leader who has successfully developed highly diverse, high-performing teams and organizations that repeatedly deliver above and beyond. She will continue to drive our high-impact brand building initiatives with a particular focus on driving member growth and retention while working across the organization to help deliver an amazing member experience.

Godsman will officially join on June 1 and will be based in Charlotte, N.C. Lauria will join on May 15 and will be based in New York.

