Robert Half Tops Forbes' List of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms 2023

MENLO PARK, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) again ranked number one on Forbes' list of America's Best Professional Recruiting Firms, for the fifth consecutive year. The company was also named one of America's Best Temporary Staffing Firms and America's Best Executive Recruiting Firms for 2023, consistently making both lists since their inception.

(PRNewsfoto/Robert Half) (PRNewswire)

Rankings are based on an independent survey of external recruiters, hiring managers and job candidates. The 45,600 respondents rated organizations based on their direct experiences.

"This recognition is significant as it's determined by those who know our company best: our industry peers, clients and candidates," said M. Keith Waddell, president and chief executive officer of Robert Half. "Our talent solutions professionals consistently deliver a world-class experience to our customers, and achieving high ratings year after year is a direct reflection of their drive, dedication and hard work."

About Robert Half

Robert Half is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 300 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For lists and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Robert Half