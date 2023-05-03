LUMIN DIGITAL HONORED WITH 11 STEVIE® AWARDS IN 2023 AMERICAN BUSINESS AWARDS®

SAN RAMON, Calif., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lumin Digital has been named the winner of five gold, one silver, and five bronze Stevie® Awards in the 21st Annual American Business Awards® (ABA) , one of the most prestigious business award programs in the U.S.

Lumin's nominations were among 3,700 submissions from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry submitted for consideration in a wide range of categories. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's winners.

Lumin Digital's gold Stevie awards include:

Company of the Year - Financial Services - Medium

Best Entrepreneur - Financial Services, Jeff Chambers

Product Management/Development Executive of the Year, Kevin Gorlick

Achievement in Management - Financial Services

Most Innovative Tech Company of the Year - Up to 2,500 Employees

Lumin Digital's silver Stevie award includes:

Woman of the Year - Business Services Industries, Lisa Daniels

Lumin Digital's bronze Stevie awards include:

Re-Branding / Brand Renovation of the Year

Customer Service Team of the Year

Documentary - Lumin Digital's Micro Documentary on Weekly Upgrades

Workplace Culture - Lumin Digital's Workplace Culture Video: Iterating Towards Digital Excellence

"The Fintech industry is a dynamic, evolving sector, powered by constant tech advancements and shifts in consumer preferences," said Jeff Chambers, founder and CEO of Lumin Digital. "These awards are a testament to the dedication of our entire team ensuring we're on the cutting edge of our industry, and working to deliver the best possible products and service to our customers. I'd like to thank every Lumin employee for helping our customers and company thrive."

"It is very gratifying for us to be able to recognize the achievements of such a wide variety of organizations, teams, and individuals in the 21st ABAs, and we look forward to bringing them together in New York on June 13 to celebrate with them," said Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards.

About Lumin Digital

Lumin Digital is a PSCU-majority-owned fintech company specializing in digital banking solutions. Through a fundamentally different approach to technology, service, and people, we're creating the next generation of financial solutions each and every day. Lumin helps credit unions and financial institutions build and deploy next-gen digital experiences that help to continually serve, engage and grow their membership base. While other platforms are partially adapted or retrofitted for the cloud, Lumin is 100% cloud-native. It was built specifically for the cloud environment, allowing us to realize its advantages. It's a difference that financial institutions and their users will see and feel almost immediately. For more information, visit lumindigital.com .

