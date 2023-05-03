Giant Eagle and Market District Roll Out Sustainable Smoked Meats by North Country Smokehouse

Bacon, Dinner Sausage and Ham Steak Now Available on Shelf

CLAREMONT, N.H., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Giant Eagle and Market District have recently launched a set of low & slow smoked meats produced by North Country Smokehouse. Six Certified Humane Raised & Handled ® and Organic products are now available at over 200 locations throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania.

Giant Eagle and Market District now carry six Certified Humane® & Organic skus handcrafted by North Country Smokehouse. (PRNewswire)

Family-built businesses rooted in history, hard work, and innovation.

Much like North Country Smokehouse, Giant Eagle and Market District are family-built businesses with a history of shared passion, hard work, and innovation. They are committed to providing their customers with high-quality products and supporting local farmers and producers. The partnership is a testament to this commitment.

"We are thrilled to partner with North Country Smokehouse and offer their delicious products to our customers," said Rebecca Bentley, Vice President of Meat and Seafood at Giant Eagle. "Their commitment to raising animals humanely and sustainably aligns with our values, and we are proud to support their mission."

Customers can find North Country Smokehouse products on shelves now at their local Giant Eagle or Market District stores. Look online for $1.00 off digital coupons available in the Giant Eagle app and online at Shop.Gianteagle.com through May. The offer is available to all shoppers via in-store redemption, curbside pickup or delivery.

About North Country Smokehouse

As one of America's few remaining, family-owned smokehouses, North Country's mission is to hand craft premium, artisanal smoked meats with relentless flavor, exceptional animal care, and respect for the land. Located in the heart of New England, their authentic charcuterie features only the best hand-selected, natural ingredients, and small batch smoking process over embers of local hardwoods.

A subsidiary of duBreton, North Country Smokehouse is vertically integrated from feed to further processing and farms responsibly for people, animals, and the environment. In an industry widely focused on pace, North Country Smokehouse is focused on restoring values to America's farm and food systems and has been recognized for producing premium, better- for-you proteins with patience and persistence.

Voted America's Best Bacon by Men's Journal, New England's Best Meat by Yankee Magazine, and The Best Bacon in America by Food & Wine, the company prioritizes true transparency and culinary innovation.

North Country Smokehouse can be found at upscale retailers, discerning distributors, and with custom crafted recipes in noted restaurants, hotels, and resorts nationwide. Visit ncsmokehouse.com for more information.

MEDIA CONTACT

Alicia Baker

North Country Smokehouse; Director of Marketing

603.542.8323 ext. 214

alicia@ncsmokehouse.com

North Country Smokehouse Logo (PRNewsfoto/North Country Smokehouse) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE North Country Smokehouse