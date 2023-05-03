COLUMBIA, SC CELEBRATES BETTER HEALTH URBAN RENEWAL MILESTONE

Dedicated Senior Medical Center fuels new era of VIP care for older adults in North Main District

COLUMBIA, S.C., May 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed, a leading provider of concierge-style primary care for older adults, with more than 125 centers in underserved neighborhoods across 15 states, is now welcoming patients at its first Dedicated Senior Medical Center in South Carolina. The new Dedicated medical practice in Columbia is intentionally located in the long underserved North Main District, where tens of thousands of older residents previously were unable to benefit from outstanding access to primary care doctors in their neighborhoods.

"I love how my Dedicated Senior Medical Center doctor treats me like family." - 106-year-old patient, Lecie Worthy

"I am so happy to be one of Dedicated's first patients in Columbia," says 106-year-old resident Lecie Worthy, adding, "I love how my Dedicated doctor treats me like family. She gave me her cell phone number, so I can call or text anytime, and she encourages me to come in for walk-in and same-day appointments."

Ms. Worthy, who cut the ribbon for the new center from her wheelchair, surprised and delighted the audience, earning a standing ovation for her strong rendition of the "Can You Truly Say God is Yours" hymn.

Thousands of local seniors are expected to quickly join more than 300 older adults already benefitting from the personalized, high-touch, value-based care Dedicated primary care providers are delivering at the new center located at 5900 North Main Street. The center is a little north of where the $59.2 million Richland County road widening and upgrades project (North Main between Anthony and Fuller Avenues) last week celebrated completion after several years of corridor improvement work.

Hundreds of local seniors and community leaders participated in today's grand opening that featured U.S. Congressman James E. Clyburn; State Representative Christopher Hart; Richland County Councilwoman Yvonne McBridge; City of Columbia Councilman Edward H. McDowell, Jr.; Reverend Dr. Anthony A. McCallum, Bethlehem Baptist Church; singer and evangelist Toccara Spann; food, music, dancing, and VIP tours.

During today's formal addresses at the Dedicated grand opening in the North Main District's 29203 zip code:

Congressman Clyburn said, "This facility is here so that you can have access to good, affordable health care. And that's why I'm here today."

Councilwoman McBridge noted, "My hopes and prayers are that we can continue to see more facilities like this throughout Richland County and serving all the people of Richland County regardless to their zip code."

Dedicated provides superior, coordinated care focused on seniors with Medicare Advantage, many of whom have multiple major and chronic conditions. Fully focused on preventive care, Dedicated earns patient trust by delivering VIP service during every visit or call.

Dedicated locates centers in communities where a lack of access to high-quality primary care and other social determinants of health has negatively impacted longevity for many years. These barriers have shortened average life spans by as much as 20 years when compared to others living in nearby more affluent zip codes. So, the innovative medical practice is working to address what Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. heralded more than 50 years ago: "Of all the forms of inequality, injustice in health is the most shocking and the most inhumane."

"Almost 80 percent of older adults living in the North Main District are African Americans and every senior deserves compassionate, affordable care," says Meera Kelley, M.D., regional chief medical officer for Dedicated Southeast. "Our clinicians focus on earning trust with every visit, with every call, and with every text. They also encourage walk-in and same-day appointments for patients in need – all to transform health in ways proven to reduce emergency room visits and hospitalizations by 33 percent."

An April 2022 central Carolinas perception survey of residents ages 65 or older and responsible for their healthcare decisions (N=152) found that:

25% of respondents stated, "I do not trust my doctor."

38% also say "They do not coordinate my care with my specialist(s) or other doctors."

13% confirm "It is too difficult to get an appointment when I need one."

The most enticing features of Dedicated care, in priority order, are walk-in and same-day appointments; frequent visits; doctors treat you like family; onsite testing and screenings; onsite medication services; coordination and communication with all providers; and telehealth.

Dedicated providers at the event explained how their medical practice fulfills its purpose by being accountable for helping their patients achieve better health. The Dedicated staff provides personalized, friendly care and ensures their patients can get the care they need when they need it. Dedicated's care teams give patients their cell phone numbers and respond quickly to patient calls or texts. Dedicated also offers same-day appointments, whenever needed. Additionally, Dedicated centers help reduce barriers to healthy living and help seniors benefit from community services.

The highly personalized care at Dedicated leads to happier and healthier patients, as noted by a 2022 third-party survey of more than 76,500 ChenMed patients:

94.8% report provider satisfaction.

95.3% agree their doctor listens to them.

97.0% feel their doctor shows respect.

About Dedicated Senior Medical Center:

Dedicated is part of ChenMed , which today operates more than 125 centers in 15 states. The hyper-growth company employs outstanding primary care physicians and specialist doctors who are empowered to deliver VIP service; to detect and effectively manage high-risk diseases; and to reduce hospital sick days for Medicare-eligible seniors, many of whom are living with multiple and major chronic conditions. ChenMed is a privately owned medical, management and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. Named one of Fortune 2020 "Change the World" companies , twice a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek Magazine , and a certified Great Place to Work® by the Great Place to Work Institute , ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. See ChenMed's 2022 Impact Report .

