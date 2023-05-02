West's Ready Pack™ containment solution with Corning® Valor® RTU Vials utilizing Stevanato Group's EZ-fill® technology recognized for Best Technologies Award at INTERPHEX

EXTON, Pa., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, is pleased to announce that its West Ready Pack™ containment solution with Corning® Valor® RTU Vials utilizing Stevanato Group's EZ-fill® technology recently won the Best Technologies Award at INTERPHEX. The Best Technologies Award recognizes cutting-edge technologies, either new technologies or a novel implementation of existing technologies, that have the potential to change the way pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies operate.

"West is honored to receive the Best Technologies Award at INTERPHEX, recognizing West's Ready Pack with Corning® Valor® RTU Vials utilizing Stevanato Group's EZ-fill® technology," said Chris Ryan, Senior Vice President, Containment and Glass Systems. "This product is the first of many containment systems products to come from West; through this specific offering we meet the needs of drug developers to quickly source a complete vial containment product that can easily scale up from early drug development to commercialization."

This version of West's Ready Pack™ containment solution combines West's highest quality NovaPure® stoppers, Flip-Off® CCS (Clean, Certified, Sterilized) seals and Corning's best-in-class Valor® RTU Vials utilizing Stevanato Group's EZ-fill® technology into a complete containment solution to help bring parenteral drugs and diagnostics to market. West Ready Pack™ containment solution components are particularly well-suited for R&D purposes or small filling operations and are designed to support a smooth transition from early-stage biopharmaceutical pilot assessments to larger commercial-scale manufacturing.

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With 10,000 team members across 50 sites worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering approximately 47 billion components and devices each year.

2023 marks West's 100-year milestone of innovation and the critical role it continues to play in healthcare and the patient experience. Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, West in its fiscal year 2022 generated $2.89 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included on the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

