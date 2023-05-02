Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg Wins $84 Million Willful Patent Infringement Verdict for Cirba Against VMware

REDWOOD SHORES, Calif., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Reichman Jorgensen Lehman & Feldberg LLP (RJLF) secured an $84 million willful patent infringement verdict on behalf of Cirba, Inc. (d/b/a Densify) against tech giant VMware, Inc.

The verdict was announced on May 1, 2023, following a five-day jury trial before Judge Gregory B. Williams in the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware. After only two hours of deliberation, the jurors decided VMware had willfully infringed Cirba's patent that covers cutting-edge virtualization technology, awarding Cirba $84 million in damages.

"We are very thankful to the jury and the Court," said Courtland L. Reichman, lead counsel for Cirba. "This verdict shows that Cirba invented technology that transformed the industry. The jury took only two hours to conclude that VMware's infringement was willful. The patent laws and jury system worked. We're happy for our client, and they can now get back to what they do best: innovating."

This is the second time a jury determined that VMware committed willful infringement. The first verdict came in January 2020, following a nine-day jury trial in the District of Delaware.

Along with Mr. Reichman, the Cirba trial team included RJLF attorneys Christine E. Lehman, Khue V. Hoang, Shawna Ballard, Jennifer P. Estremera, Connor S. Houghton, Taylor Mauze, Brian Baran, Leaf Williams, Philip Eklem, Laura Carwile, Natalie Griffin, and Naveed S. Hasan, along with Gary J. Toman of Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial.

The case is Cirba Inc. et al. v. VMware Inc., case number (19-742-GBW (D. Del)).

