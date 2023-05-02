Kroger Expands On-Demand Floral and Sushi Delivery to Uber Eats Across Family of Companies

CINCINNATI, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR), today announced the launch of floral and sushi delivery on Uber Eats marketplace from Kroger's Family of Stores across the country. Customers can conveniently order premium Bloom Haus floral bouquets starting today and their favorite sushi on Thursday, May 4, 2023. The new delivery option is another way the Kroger enterprise is bringing convenience and value directly to customers' doorsteps.

"Kroger continues to bring customers additional ways to enjoy their favorite fresh products with zero compromise on convenience or value," said Stuart Aitken, senior vice president chief merchant & marketing officer, for Kroger. "Now with Uber Eats, our customers have more options to quickly and easily order a California Crunch Roll for dinner tonight or send a fresh, premium floral bouquet just to say, 'I'm thinking about you.'"

Kroger is making it easier than ever to enjoy Bloom Haus floral bouquets and sushi selections in a matter of minutes, directly from more than 1,400 Kroger Family of Stores locations. On the Uber Eats' marketplace app and website, customers can purchase custom-wrapped Bloom Haus by Kroger floral bouquets and freshly prepared sushi, including rolls and combos, dumplings, poke bowls, bottled sauces and more. All orders placed on Uber Eats will be prepared and packed with care in Kroger's Family of Stores, with delivery facilitated by Uber Eats directly to customers' homes.

"Finding the freshest, highest-value treats – even for delivery – can be time consuming. This new curated collaboration with Kroger across floral and sushi makes it easier than ever for people to treat themselves and others on-demand," said Christian Freese, Uber's Head of Grocery and Retail across the US & Canada. "Uber Eats helps to make life a little more effortless, and we're happy to be working with the Kroger Family of Stores across the country to save time for what matters most – friends, family and loved ones."

Customers can shop their favorite Bloom Haus floral bouquets and sushi selections on Uber Eats now, with special promotions offered to eligible customers May 2, 2023, through June 30, 2023*. The Bloom Haus floral bouquets and sushi selections will be available on UberOne, Uber Eats' membership program where discounted delivery and service fees will be applied at checkout.

Media assets available for download here.

Promo Terms & Conditions

*Floral: 50% off your next Bloom Haus order of $25+. Up to $30 off. Available 5/2/23 – 5/19/23.

Orders must have a minimum subtotal of $25, excluding taxes and fees. Offer will apply with code MOMDAY50 at checkout if your order meets these conditions. Offer valid through 5/19/23, or while supplies last.

Valid only at participating locations. Terms apply. See app for details.

*Sushi: 30% off your next order of $15+. Up to $25 off. Available 5/2/23 – 6/30/23.

Orders must have a minimum subtotal of $15, excluding taxes and fees. Offer will apply with code GETSUSHI at checkout if your order meets these conditions. Offer valid through 6/30/23, or while supplies last.

Valid only at participating locations. Terms apply. See app for details.

