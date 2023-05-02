CS Genetics Appoints Jeremy Preston, PhD, as Chief Executive Officer

Appointment as part of leadership transition with former CEO and Founder, Luke Edelman, appointed as Chief Technology Officer.

SAN DIEGO, Calif. and CAMBRIDGE, England, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CS Genetics, a privately held genomics-technology company, today announced the appointment of Jeremy Preston, PhD, as Chief Executive Officer, after serving as Chief Commercial Officer for the past 14 months. Luke Edelman, former CEO and Founder, will move into the newly-created role of Chief Technology Officer.

Jeremy joined CS Genetics in 2022 after almost two decades in the genomics industry including thirteen years at Illumina, where he held senior leadership positions across sales, marketing, and product management and played a major role in commercializing many of the most rapidly-adopted and widely-used products in genomics.

CS Genetics has developed a next-generation instrument-free platform for single cell genomics that leverages a molecular process known as Kinetic Confinement to produce simple, scalable, and accessible workflows that plug seamlessly into standard lab infrastructure. This disruptive platform will expand the reach of single cell genomics to major underserved segments such as new-to-single cell customers and biopharma, and significantly broaden the use of single cell as a tool for scientific discovery.

"I'm exceptionally excited to hand over the leadership to Jeremy, whose experience launching best-in-class genomic tools will supercharge our growth trajectory through the coming years. I'm also very excited to assume my new role to lead our technology vision and roadmap, our intellectual property strategy, and a newly-formed group focussed on strategic partnerships and collaborations called "CS Labs". With this transition and the recent closing of significant financing, I'm confident we'll establish our platform as a new technology standard in single cell and beyond" said Luke Edelman, founder and Chief Technology Officer at CS Genetics.

"After interacting with him over the last several quarters, it's clear that Jeremy is the right leader to take us forward. He's an exceptionally collaborative, team-based leader who naturally inspires a positive and supportive culture. With his unique combination of domain knowledge, network in the genomics community and industry-recognized leadership, Jeremy has the skills and experience to take CS Genetics to the next level as we strive to become a leading technology platform provider in single cell genomics" said Tim Wright, Board Member and General Partner at Time BioVentures.

"Luke has done a tremendous job inventing our core technology and taking it from scientific vision to pre-commercial product, laying the foundations of the company. I'm honored to take the reins from Luke and partner with him to build out CS Labs, which will become an engine for rapid technology innovation, high-value collaborations and strategic partnerships. This is an exciting next step in my career and I look forward to commercializing our first products and establishing our platform as the everyday standard for single cell discovery" said Jeremy Preston, Chief Executive Officer at CS Genetics.

About CS Genetics

CS Genetics is a privately held genomics-technology company based in San Diego, California and Cambridge, UK. The company's product portfolio leverages instrument-free, solution-phase chemical biology that is categorically different to other single cell technologies, providing a clear commercial path globally without the extensive, multi-prong litigation risks borne by other platforms within the single cell market. The company holds a large global intellectual property estate covering its single cell platform and related reagent, workflow, manufacturing and application technologies. For more information, please contact info@csgenetics.com.

