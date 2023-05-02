Crown Royal Kicks Off National Military Appreciation Month and the Countdown to Memorial Day with Partner CreatiVets and Country Music Star, Mitchell Tenpenny

This May, Crown Royal continues its commitment to the military community by partnering with Nashville-based non-profit, CreatiVets, to sponsor their Third Annual Charity Golf Tournament and donates to their music and art therapy programming

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of May being National Military Appreciation Month, Crown Royal is proud to continue to celebrate and recognize the men and women who have so selflessly served our country. The whisky brand has been dedicated to serving the military community for over a decade through initiatives like The Purple Bag Project , and is excited to kick off this Military Appreciation Month in partnership with nonprofit CreatiVets. Yesterday, Crown Royal again joined CreatiVets in hosting their Third Annual Charity Golf Tournament with the shared goal of raising funds to support CreatiVets' mission of helping veterans heal through music therapy and the arts.

Country music star Mitchell Tenpenny joined forces with Crown Royal in honor of Military Appreciation Month to give back to the veteran community with partner CreatiVets. (PRNewswire)

"Crown Royal first became a partner of CreatiVets last fall when they invited us to join in on their CMA Awards activation and we couldn't resist," said Richard Casper, founder of CreatiVets. "What I didn't know was they were going to invite me onstage during the live broadcast and surprise me with a donation. From there, we've grown our partnership and I couldn't be more excited to continue our partnership throughout Military Appreciation Month."

To continue the celebration and to further support our military, the award-winning whisky brand and CreatiVets hosted Mitchell Tenpenny, Meghan Patrick, Jameson Rodgers, and numerous other country music stars at Old Hickory Country Club. The country music family also participated in the brand's decade-long program, The Purple Bag Project , which turns donated Crown Royal bags into care packages for the military overseas.

"As the son of an Air Force vet, supporting our military and recognizing the sacrifices our men and women make to keep us safe is personal. I'm proud I can join Crown Royal which has long supported our military communities during Military Appreciation Month," said country music star, Mitchell Tenpenny. "Today and everyday, I appreciate the steadfast support of these selfless individuals, and I'm proud that I could join Crown Royal and my peers in extending gratitude to CreatiVets for all they do to support our military and veteran communities."

Attendees also received first-access to Crown Royal's limited-edition collaboration featuring Whiskey Jam x Crown Royal co-branded hats. A portion of the proceeds from every hat sold will be donated to CreatiVets to help further its steadfast support of the military through music and arts therapy programming.

"Crown Royal has been serving the military and veterans for years and we're proud to celebrate Military Appreciation Month in partnership with CreatiVets," said Hadley Schafer, Director of Crown Royal Whisky. "For us, it's more than just a day or a month, it's a part of our history and brand DNA, and it's exciting to see how many people share in that mission of generosity."

Sponsoring the Third Annual CreatiVets Charity Golf Tournament and partnering with Whiskey Jam on a limited-edition hat is just the beginning of the brand's Military Appreciation Month programming. As we countdown to Memorial Day and in continuation of Crown Royal's support for our service men and women, CreatiVets founder, Richard Casper, will appear in Kittch's Chefs and Vets program in partnership with Mitchell Tenpenny and Porter Road co-founder James Peisker in Nashville. The whisky brand is excited to share a donation to CreatiVets to support their mission of helping veterans heal through music and art therapy.

As we express our gratitude for the military and veterans, please do so responsibility.

About Crown Royal

Crown Royal Canadian Whisky is the number-one selling Canadian whisky brand in the world and has a tradition as long and distinctive as its taste. Specially blended to commemorate a grand tour of Canada made by King George VI and Queen Elizabeth of Great Britain in 1939, Crown Royal's smooth, elegant flavor and gift-worthy presentation reflect its regal origins – it is considered the epitome of Canadian whisky. For more information, visit crownroyal.com. Crown Royal encourages all consumers to please enjoy responsibly.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow on Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

About CreatiVets

CreatiVets' is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization whose mission is to provide wounded veterans struggling with post-traumatic stress and traumatic brain injury with opportunities to use art, music, and creative writing to heal their unseen wounds of war. Their goal is to empower veterans with tools they can use for the rest of their lives and enable them to see their own capacity for success in an arena outside the battlefield. Learn more at creativets.org.

About Kittch

Kittch is a live streaming platform for chefs and culinary artists dedicated to bringing world-class cooking experiences into your home. Devoted exclusively to connecting passionate home cooks with renowned chefs and instructors through live, interactive classes, Kittch makes culinary education more accessible to everyone. The platform hosts nearly 600 carefully-curated chefs, culinary influencers and brands - a number that increases each week. The Kittch community of food enthusiasts sits at the epicenter of today's culinary revolution, with a unique ability to connect brands to a focused and engaged, food-loving audience.

About Vets and Chefs

Crown Royal partnered with Kittch to create "Vets & Chefs: Gratitude for Service" — a multi-layered digital and IRL program that honored our nation's veterans with excellent food and stellar Crown Royal cocktails. Through custom content, strategic partnerships, celebrity ambassadors, and charitable donations, Kittch brought to life and amplified Crown Royal's continued gratitude for military heroes across America.

The series showcased inspiring stories from veterans as they were hosted by some of the country's best chefs, and joined by NFL players throughout the program. Kittch rallied five of the most influential chefs in America to toast a local hero and show their appreciation the best way they know how, through food and celebration. Each livestream delivered inspirational, entertaining, and heartwarming content.

About Mitchell Tenpenny

Mitchell is a multi-faceted entertainer: singer, songwriter, producer and performer. Since the release of his debut 3X platinum-certified No 1 hit single, "Drunk Me," he's set new standards for breakout success in country music. He was recently recognized for surpassing the One Billion streams threshold, now surpassing 1.5 Billion global streams. Mitchell's new album This Is The Heavy contains the platinum-selling #1 hit "Truth About You," a song that made chart history with shortest span between #1 songs since 1982 with just three weeks since his last chart topper. "Truth About You" followed Mitchell's co-penned #1 collaboration with labelmate Chris Young on the ACM Music Event nominated "At The End Of A Bar." Mitchell10penny.com | Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube | TikTok

Country music star Meghan Patrick joined forces with Crown Royal in honor of Military Appreciation Month to give back to the veteran community with partner CreatiVets. (PRNewswire)

In celebration of Military Appreciation Month, Crown Royal, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Meghan Patrick partnered with Nashville-based nonprofit, CreatiVets, at their 3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament. (PRNewswire)

Country music star Jameson Rodgers packed a bag at Crown Royal’s Purple Bag Project Station in honor of Military Appreciation Month to give back to the veteran community with partner CreatiVets. (PRNewswire)

Crown Royal is spreading their mission of generosity and supporting local veteran communities by bringing people together to celebrate Military Appreciation Month with Nashville-based nonprofit, CreatiVets, at their 3rd Annual Charity Golf Tournament. (PRNewswire)

