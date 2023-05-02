THE COLONY GROUP ANNOUNCES PROMOTION OF EIGHT NEW PRINCIPALS

BOSTON, May 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Colony Group, an independent, national wealth and business management firm with approximately $20 billion in assets under management, is pleased to announce the promotion of eight new principals: Jack Baird, MBA, Senior Portfolio Manager; Frank Brochin, Chief Investment Officer, Family Office Practice; Lori B. Deane, JD, Senior Wealth Advisor; Michael Elzahr, CFA, MBA, Portfolio Manager; Matthew H. Foster, JD, Senior Wealth Advisor; Sean Kelly, CPA, MST, MPFP, MSM, Director, Tax Services; Kerri-Lyn LaRosee, Senior Vice President, Human Capital; and Amy C. McMaster, Managing Director, Client Services and Operations.

"I am very proud of our new principals, who embody our company's vision and bring a deep commitment to serving clients and team members as we all seek meaning and joy in our work and in our lives," said Michael J. Nathanson, Chief Executive Officer and Chair, The Colony Group. "The addition of these principals helps us create a meaningful impact and make a positive difference internally and externally, while also ensuring the continuity of our business and our services."

These eight individuals join 87 other Colony principals who together lead The Colony Group and serve the complex needs of its clients, which include business owners, corporate executives, professionals, athletes and entertainers, families with significant multigenerational needs, and companies and institutions.

Last month, The Colony Group announced company-wide promotions of 15 other professionals. The Colony Group seeks to attract, develop, engage, and retain the best people in the industry.

"These team members serve a critical role on our team and support The Colony Group's mission to deliver peace of mind to our clients to enable their visions of tomorrow," said Jennifer Geoghegan, Chief of Staff and Strategy, The Colony Group. "We are excited to watch this extraordinary group as they continue to grow in their careers."

Jack Baird, MBA, Senior Portfolio Manager (Boston, MA)

Jack is part of the team responsible for the firm's fixed-income portfolio strategies, both taxable and municipal, as well as the underlying research and analytical process. He monitors and analyzes the markets on a day-to-day basis and trades on behalf of our clients' fixed-income portfolios in an effort to provide stable returns.

Frank Brochin, Chief Investment Officer, Family Office Practice (New York, NY)

Frank is the Chief Investment Officer of The Colony Group's Family Office practice. He also manages several institutional and private client portfolios and is responsible for defining the international investment strategy for institutional clients. Frank has served as the head of the private equity and international research teams within the Institutional Advisory Practice.

Lori B. Deane, JD, Senior Wealth Advisor (Hingham, MA)

Lori counsels high-net-worth individuals and families by providing them with individualized comprehensive wealth management plans focused on tax-efficiency. She uses her expertise in estate planning to create strategies to meet the unique needs of her clients. Additionally, Lori is continuing to build The Colony Group's curriculum to educate wealth advisors who are either new to the industry or to Colony.

Michael Elzahr, CFA, MBA, Portfolio Manager (Boca Raton, FL)

Michael co-manages the TCG Select Equity and MultiCap Dividend Growth strategies and works with Portfolio Managers on other strategies to help generate new investment ideas and cover existing holdings. He employs a bottom-up, fundamental-based approach to analyzing investments and uses his understanding of behavioral finance to remain disciplined and avoid common investor pitfalls.

Matthew H. Foster, JD, CFP®, Senior Wealth Advisor (New York, NY; Greenwich, CT)

Matt's practice focuses primarily on serving multigenerational families with complex estate, wealth, and investment management needs. Matt specializes in understanding client goals and leveraging and implementing Colony's comprehensive solutions to meet client needs. Matt is also Co-Chair of Colony's Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Council.

Sean Kelly, CPA, MST, MPFP, MSM, Director, Tax Services (Boston, MA)

Sean specializes in tax planning strategy, as well as preparation of individual, trust, gift, pass-through entity, and foundation tax returns. Prior to The Colony Group, he spent much of his career in public accounting.

Kerri-Lyn LaRosee, Senior Vice President, Human Capital (Boston, MA)

Kerri is responsible for leading and executing TCG's overall Human Capital strategy, participating on the merger and acquisition team, and helping to lead the team in driving and elevating the execution of Colony's strategic plan. She also has the responsibility of overseeing compensation and benefits, recruiting processes, organic and inorganic onboarding, and employee relations. Kerri works with many leaders throughout Colony to build and manage our goal to attract, develop, engage, and retain the most extraordinary team members in the industry.

Amy C. McMaster, Managing Director, Client Services and Operations (Boston, MA)

Amy develops and implements operational and technology enhancements and drives strategic and sustainable changes to continuously improve the client service experience. Amy also applies her expertise in process improvement, user adoption, and change management in the onboarding and integration of merger firms. Additionally, Amy partners with key stakeholders to support the firm's growth through new service offerings.

About The Colony Group, LLC

The Colony Group, LLC ("Colony") is an independent financial advisory firm registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") with offices in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Virginia, and Washington, D.C. Registration does not imply that the SEC has endorsed or approved the qualifications of Colony or its representatives. With origins dating back to 1986, Colony provides individuals and families, executives, business owners, entrepreneurs, athletes and entertainers, institutions, and non-profit organizations with deep expertise that goes beyond investment management and can encompass tax, estate, retirement and philanthropic planning, asset allocation and sustainable investing solutions, family office services, business management services, divorce and dispute resolution services, and life-enrichment services through Curated by Colony™. For more information, please visit www.thecolonygroup.com and follow Colony on Twitter and LinkedIn.

